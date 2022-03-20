Providence Bruins Fall to Charlotte Checkers in Third Consecutive Shootout, 2-1

March 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Jesper Froden scored his team-leading seventh power-play goal of the season and Kyle Keyser recorded 37 saves, but the Providence Bruins fell to the Charlotte Checkers in the shootout for the third consecutive game, 2-1, on Sunday afternoon. The P-Bruins recorded 37 shots on goal and were strong on the penalty kill once again, going three-for-three. Providence's lone goal was scored on a first-period power play.

STATS

- Jesper Froden scored the lone goal for the P-Bruins, his team-leading seventh PPG of the year.

Froden has had a strong season for Providence with 29 points (13G, 16A) in 42 games.

- Oskar Steen picked up the primary assist on Froden's goal. Steen has recorded 27 points (14G, 13A) in 33 contests this year.

- Steven Fogarty recorded the secondary assist on Froden's goal for his 26th helper of the season. His 26 assists and 35 points are both good for second-most amongst all P-Bruins skaters.

- Kyle Keyser returned to the crease for Providence and recorded an impressive 37 saves on 38 shots against. Keyser has played in a career-high 27 games this season, recording a 9-11-6 record with a .904 save percentage and 2.85 goals against average.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will return to Providence, Rhode Island and take on the Hershey Bears on Friday, March 25 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)

SPRINGFIELD 58 71 (.612)

PROVIDENCE 54 65 (.602)

CHARLOTTE 60 72 (.600)

HARTFORD 55 63 (.573)

HERSHEY 60 66 (.550)

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 58 60 (.517)

BRIDGEPORT 59 58 (.492)

LEHIGH VALLEY 57 54 (.474)

1st 2nd 3rd SO FINAL

PROVIDENCE 1 0 0 0 1

CHARLOTTE 1 0 0 1 2

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.