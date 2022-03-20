IceHogs Look to Carry Last Night's Energy into Milwaukee Matchup
March 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, IL-- After a dominant win last night, the Rockford IceHogs are right back in action today against the Milwaukee Admirals at 4:00 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center. This afternoon is the tenth of 12 meetings between the two clubs this season.
Know Before You Go - Join us Tonight at the BMO!
Hogs and Admirals Neck and Neck as Playoff Push Continues
The IceHogs and Admirals have been neck and neck in the standings all season long and it's no different entering tonight's contest. The Admirals enter today with a 31-22-4-3 record and .575 winning percentage through 60 games played, while the IceHogs come in with a 25-23-3-1 record and .519 winning percentage through 52 games played. Last night's win over Grand Rapids allowed the IceHogs to jump the Griffins in the standings and land in that fourth spot for now.
Carrying the Momentum Over
The IceHogs look to come into the second of back-to-back weekend games carrying over the same energy that led them to a dominate 5-1 over the Grand Rapids Griffins Saturday night at BMO Harris Bank Center. Forward Josiah Slavin tallied two goals while 11 difference IceHogs racked up points in the Saturday night matchup. Defenseman Ian Mitchell had a goal and an assist while forward Mike Hardman earned two assists.
Who's the Leader
The IceHogs have several players leading the entire league in various categories right now. Forward Josiah Slavin is tied for first among rookies and tied for fourth overall in the AHL with three shorthanded goals. Defenseman Ian Mitchell is tied for first in the AHL with three shorthanded assists, while forward Michal Teply is first among rookies and tied for second overall in the AHL with three shootout goals.
The IceHogs are back home on Wednesday, March 23 for a contest against the Manitoba Moose at 7:00 p.m. Rockford will then travel to Des Moines to take on the Iowa Wild Friday, March 25 at 7:00 p.m. before returning home with a matchup against the Moose once more on Saturday, March 26 at 6:00 p.m. Tune into the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!
2021-22 Regular-Season Records
Rockford: 25-23-3-1 (4th, Central Division)
Milwaukee: 31-22-4-3 (3rd, Central Division)
2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule
Fri., Nov. 26 vs. Milwaukee, 2-5 Loss Recap & Highlights
Sun., Nov. 28 vs. Milwaukee, 2-1 Win Recap & Highlights
Wed., Dec. 1 at Milwaukee, 3-1 Win Recap & Highlights
Tue., Dec. 21 vs. Milwaukee, 0-2 Loss Recap & Highlights
Sat., Jan. 8 at Milwaukee, 6-2 Win Recap & Highlights
Fri., Jan. 28 at Milwaukee, 1-2 Loss (OT) Recap & Highlights
Wed., Feb. 2 vs. Milwaukee, 2-0 Loss Recap & Highlights
Wed., Feb. 16 at Milwaukee, 4-1 Win Recap & Highlights
Fri., Mar. 11 at Milwaukee, 4-3 Shootout Win Recap & Highlights
Sun., Mar. 20 vs. Milwaukee
Tues. Mar. 29 vs. Milwaukee
Fri., Apr. 29 at Milwaukee
IceHogs vs. Admirals 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record
5-3-1-0
IceHogs vs. Admirals, All-Time
68-65-9-10
Head Coaches
Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)
Milwaukee: Karl Taylor (3rd season with Admirals)
NHL Affiliate
Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks
Milwaukee: Nashville Predators
