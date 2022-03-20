IceHogs Look to Carry Last Night's Energy into Milwaukee Matchup

Rockford, IL-- After a dominant win last night, the Rockford IceHogs are right back in action today against the Milwaukee Admirals at 4:00 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center. This afternoon is the tenth of 12 meetings between the two clubs this season.

Hogs and Admirals Neck and Neck as Playoff Push Continues

The IceHogs and Admirals have been neck and neck in the standings all season long and it's no different entering tonight's contest. The Admirals enter today with a 31-22-4-3 record and .575 winning percentage through 60 games played, while the IceHogs come in with a 25-23-3-1 record and .519 winning percentage through 52 games played. Last night's win over Grand Rapids allowed the IceHogs to jump the Griffins in the standings and land in that fourth spot for now.

Carrying the Momentum Over

The IceHogs look to come into the second of back-to-back weekend games carrying over the same energy that led them to a dominate 5-1 over the Grand Rapids Griffins Saturday night at BMO Harris Bank Center. Forward Josiah Slavin tallied two goals while 11 difference IceHogs racked up points in the Saturday night matchup. Defenseman Ian Mitchell had a goal and an assist while forward Mike Hardman earned two assists.

Who's the Leader

The IceHogs have several players leading the entire league in various categories right now. Forward Josiah Slavin is tied for first among rookies and tied for fourth overall in the AHL with three shorthanded goals. Defenseman Ian Mitchell is tied for first in the AHL with three shorthanded assists, while forward Michal Teply is first among rookies and tied for second overall in the AHL with three shootout goals.

The IceHogs are back home on Wednesday, March 23 for a contest against the Manitoba Moose at 7:00 p.m. Rockford will then travel to Des Moines to take on the Iowa Wild Friday, March 25 at 7:00 p.m. before returning home with a matchup against the Moose once more on Saturday, March 26 at 6:00 p.m. Tune into the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!

2021-22 Regular-Season Records

Rockford: 25-23-3-1 (4th, Central Division)

Milwaukee: 31-22-4-3 (3rd, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule

Fri., Nov. 26 vs. Milwaukee, 2-5 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sun., Nov. 28 vs. Milwaukee, 2-1 Win Recap & Highlights

Wed., Dec. 1 at Milwaukee, 3-1 Win Recap & Highlights

Tue., Dec. 21 vs. Milwaukee, 0-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat., Jan. 8 at Milwaukee, 6-2 Win Recap & Highlights

Fri., Jan. 28 at Milwaukee, 1-2 Loss (OT) Recap & Highlights

Wed., Feb. 2 vs. Milwaukee, 2-0 Loss Recap & Highlights

Wed., Feb. 16 at Milwaukee, 4-1 Win Recap & Highlights

Fri., Mar. 11 at Milwaukee, 4-3 Shootout Win Recap & Highlights

Sun., Mar. 20 vs. Milwaukee

Tues. Mar. 29 vs. Milwaukee

Fri., Apr. 29 at Milwaukee

IceHogs vs. Admirals 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

5-3-1-0

IceHogs vs. Admirals, All-Time

68-65-9-10

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Milwaukee: Karl Taylor (3rd season with Admirals)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Milwaukee: Nashville Predators

