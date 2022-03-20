Marlies Look to Wrap up Weekend vs. Wolves with a Win

The Toronto Marlies host the Chicago Wolves in the second half of a back-to-back at Coca-Cola Coliseum this weekend. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams this season. The Marlies are 5-2-0-0 against Central Division opponents and are 2-1-0-0 against the Wolves so far.

In Saturday's game, the Wolves late push powered them to a 4-2 win over the Marlies. Toronto will be looking to flip the script in Sunday's game. On the Marlies side, Semyon Der-Arguchintsev scored for the second straight game, while Brett Seney continued to add to his team-leading point total, scoring his 16th of the year and earning himself his 43rd point.

Marlies forward Alex Steeves spoke after Saturday's loss to Chicago and looked ahead to Sunday's rematch, "I think we just kind of stick to our recipe and play the right way I think we'll have a really good chance to get them back tomorrow."

Puck drops at 4:00pm EST on Leafs Nation Network, AHLTV, and NHL Network. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

