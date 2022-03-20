Henderson Edges Gulls in Shootout

The San Diego Gulls fell to the Henderson Silver Knights 4-3 in a shootout Saturday night at Orleans Arena. Despite the setback the Gulls have earned points in five-straight games (4-0-0-1) and eight of their last 11 contests overall (7-3-0-1). San Diego's penalty kill negated all three power-play opportunities faced and have killed 15 consecutive penalties during their current five-game point streak.

Alex Limoges scored his 13th goal of the season to draw into a tie for the team lead in goal scoring. The power-play tally at 8:20 of the second period marks Limoges's eighth power-play goal on the campaign to lead the Gulls and tying him for 15th among AHL leaders. Limoges has recorded 2-6=8 points over his last seven games.

Nikolas Brouillard extended his point streak into a fifth game (4-3=7) with an assist to match his career best point streak set earlier this season (Nov. 13-26). Brouillard continues to lead San Diego in assists and scoring, while ranking third in goals with 12-23=35 points. Among AHL defensemen, Brouillard leads all blueliners in goals, tied for sixth in points and tied for 15th in assists.

Trevor Carrick registered his fifth multi-point game of the season (1-1=2) and now ranks second in goals, second in points and fourth in assists among Gulls blueliners with 9-13=22 points. Carrick's ninth goal of the season moves him into a tie for fourth in goal scoring among AHL defensemen leaders.

Bryce Kindopp scored his ninth goal of the season to give him points in back-to-back games (1-1=2) and 2-2=4 points over his last four games.

Danny O'Regan and Jacob Perreault earned assists. Perreault's helper marks points in each of his last three contests (1-2=3) and 2-7=9 points in his last 11 games.

Olle Eriksson Ek stopped 23-of-26 shots in the setback.

The Gulls and Silver Knights conclude their four-game, mid-March series Tuesday, Mar. 22 with their final meeting at Pechanga Arena San Diego this season (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Head Coach Joel Bouchard

On finding consistency:

A lot of moving parts. Find out before the game that Andy (Axel Andersson) is not able to play, and Kodie (Curran) was a big part of our backend too. Not looking for excuses at all, but you change a dynamic. You tell Brouillard before the game and he's been such a good force for us up front, and it just changes the chemistry a little bit. I thought the guys battled hard, to be honest. I thought the second period was good and even the third...it's not like we totally packed it in. It's just a couple plays and I think pucks found some bounce on one side and not on the other side and then you go to overtime. I think we had some really good looks in overtime. We could have won this game. The guys did really well. And then you go into shootout and, you know, it's just what it is. I think it's one of those games where you take it, you pack your stuff and go home and just gonna reset and go.

On the play of the opposing goalie:

Yeah, I think he did well in the shootout too. Yeah, and I think Olle (Eriksson Ek) was solid for us too. A tough play, like a tip shot from one hand and then a scramble and an open net on the other side and that's always just...like you said, you know it's a 3-3 game. It could have went either way. Was it our best game overall over 60 minutes? No. Is there a couple play we'd like back? Yes. But I don't think it was a disaster. I think we still stay with our principle. It was just, maybe a lack of chemistry and a couple things happening here and there. So we use tomorrow to reset and we'll go back at it.

Lucas Elvenes

On the team's frustration after the loss:

Of course it's frustrating that we couldn't score a goal in the third and we let two goals in, but we're playing against them on Tuesday again so we've just got to forget this game and be ready for Tuesday.

On what the team can learn from this game:

To not stop doing the easy stuff. I think we left that off the hook a little bit in the third and that's when they got their goals and all that stuff so always do the easy stuff even if you're up with the two goals or not. So, we've just got to do that.

On the space Henderson gave them on the power play:

No, I know how they are doing in their pk (penalty kill) and all that from playing here. No, it's good. If you've got confidence, it's always going good and all that stuff and happy we scored. What is it? Three goals today, maybe? We've just got to keep that. Like let's go, keep that going with the p-per (power play) and we'll hopefully win games with that.

