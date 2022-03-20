Shootout Win Leaves Moose over Iowa

The Manitoba Moose (33-17-3-2) faced the Iowa Wild (23-25-4-4) Sunday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena. The Moose were coming off a 5-2 win against Iowa the previous night.

Iowa found the back of the net in the game's opening period. A Moose shot was blocked, and Nate Sucese took off down the ice. The forward beat Arvid Holm on the breakaway to give the Wild a 1-0 lead. Iowa added to its lead as Calen Addison fired a bullet past Holm to push the Wild ahead 2-0 with three minutes left in the period. Holm ended the frame with five saves, while Dereck Baribeau stopped all seven shots he faced in the opening frame.

The second period was a defensive affair until the Moose got on the board with 32 seconds left. Johnathan Kovacevic fired the shot through traffic and C.J. Suess swatted home the rebound. Manitoba fired five shots in the middle frame, while Iowa recorded eight while leading 2-1 after 40 minutes of play.

Manitoba was on the hunt for a tying goal in the third period and found it off the stick of Mikey Eyssimont. The forward, who scored in yesterday's win, found twine after releasing a sharp angle shot that tied the game 2-2 with five minutes left in regulation. Despite a push from both sides, no further goals would be scored, and the game rolled into overtime. The Moose wound up shorthanded in the extra frame, but Holm and the penalty killers held the line. The horn sounded and the game continued into a shootout. Despite some lethal shooters, Holm saved all three attempts he faced, while Eyssimont netted the winner as the Moose completed the comeback for a 3-2.

Quotable

Moose Forward C.J. Suess (Click for full interview)

"I think we're all playing on the same page. We're sticking to the system and attacking their net. Like today, we were down 2-0 but we still held together as a group. We kept batting through and got to their net and bang a couple home. I think that's a big part of our group being resilient. We have been for a while now."

Statbook

Mikey Eyssimont recorded his 12th goal and 28th point of the season. That ties a previous career high set back in 2019-20 with Ontario

Eyssimont has scored in two consecutive contests

Simon Lundmark has two points (1G, 1A) his last pair of games

Declan Chisholm has three points (1G, 2A) his past three games

What's Next?

The Moose road trip continues as they head to Rockford to clash with the IceHogs on Wednesday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

Tickets for all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

