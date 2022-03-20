Bridgeport Islanders Sign Cosgrove to Amateur Tryout Agreement (ATO)

March 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have agreed to terms with defenseman Trevor Cosgrove on an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).

Cosgrove, 24, posted career highs in goals (nine), assists (19) and points (28) in 37 games with Northern Michigan University earlier this season. It was his fifth and final colligate campaign, which began with four seasons at Colgate University from 2017-21. The Exeter, New Hampshire native recorded 43 points (13 goals, 30 assists) in 131 games with the Raiders.

Prior to his five-year college career, Cosgrove spent one season in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in 2016-17. The 6'0, 194-pound defenseman notched 49 points (16 goals, 33 assists) in 53 games and was named to the BCHL's All-Rookie Team. Cosgrove also earned BCHL Second Team All-Star honors.

Next Time Out: The Islanders return to the road on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. matchup against the Utica Comets, AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, at the Adirondack Bank Center. The game can be heard online through the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, or seen via AHLTV, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.

