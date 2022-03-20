Reichel, Rockford Take Down Milwaukee for Third Straight Win
March 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, IL-After two goals from each side in the first seven minutes of the game, it was forward Lukas Reichel who came up with the game-winning goal in the third period to lead the IceHogs (26-23-3-1) to a 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Admirals (31-23-4-3) Sunday afternoon at BMO Harris Bank Center
The IceHogs picked up right where they left off last night when forward Michal Teply scored 1:45 into the contest. Reichel got it to Teply who's initial shot was blocked, but as Teply started falling down he was able to throw his stick back out and tap it in on the rebound. Teply finished the night with a goal and an assist.
The Admirals, however, quickly responded when forward Tommy Novak took it down the right-wing side and fired a one-timer past Rockford goaltender Collin Delia to tie the game 1-1 at 4:42 in the opening frame.
Later in the period IceHogs forward Kurtis Gabriel was called for holding and Milwaukee delivered on the man-advantage when forward Cole Smith found the back of the net to give the Admirals a 2-1 lead at 6:02.
But the IceHogs kept the pressure on and less than a minute later, in his 700th professional game, forward Brett Connolly scored on a pass from Josiah Slavin to tie the game 2-2 at 6:53 in the first period.
After no scoring action throughout the entire second period and halfway through the third, it was Reichel who scored his team-leading 19th goal of the season to put the IceHogs up 3-2. Reichel's goal, paired with his assist on the game's opening goal, now gives him 43 points on the season as he continues to chase the all-time point record for an IceHogs rookie. That record is currently held by Vinny Hinostroza who had 51 points as an IceHogs rookie during the 2015-2016 season.
The IceHogs are back home on Wednesday, March 23 for a contest against the Manitoba Moose at 7:00 p.m. Rockford will then travel to Des Moines to take on the Iowa Wild Friday, March 25 at 7:00 p.m. before returning home with a matchup against the Moose once more on Saturday, March 26 at 6:00 p.m. Tune into the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!
Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2022
- Reichel, Rockford Take Down Milwaukee for Third Straight Win - Rockford IceHogs
- Shootout Win Leaves Moose over Iowa - Manitoba Moose
- Iowa Falls to Manitoba in a Shootout, 3-2 - Iowa Wild
- Wolves' 12-Game Point Streak Ends - Chicago Wolves
- Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Jean-Francois Berube from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Panthers Assign Connor Bunnaman and German Rubtsov to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Checkers Beat Bruins in Shootout for Third Straight Game - Charlotte Checkers
- Providence Bruins Fall to Charlotte Checkers in Third Consecutive Shootout, 2-1 - Providence Bruins
- Anaheim Ducks Claim Gerry Mayhew on Waivers from Philadelphia - San Diego Gulls
- Dipietro Leads Canucks to Crucial 3-1 Victory over Condors - Abbotsford Canucks
- Vecchione Returns to Hershey, Capitals Recall Leason - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Sign Cosgrove to Amateur Tryout Agreement (ATO) - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Look to Carry Last Night's Energy into Milwaukee Matchup - Rockford IceHogs
- Marlies Look to Wrap up Weekend vs. Wolves with a Win - Toronto Marlies
- Roadrunners Celebrate Hockey Is For Everyone Saturday Night At The Tucson Arena - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Earn 50th Franchise Win Against Gulls, 4-3 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Henderson Edges Gulls in Shootout - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Reichel, Rockford Take Down Milwaukee for Third Straight Win
- IceHogs Look to Carry Last Night's Energy into Milwaukee Matchup
- IceHogs Roll over Griffins in Saturday Showdown
- IceHogs Return Home for Busy Weekend Starting with Grand Rapids Tonight
- Yetman Returns to Indy Fuel; Watson to Miss 1-2 Weeks