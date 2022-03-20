Anaheim Ducks Claim Gerry Mayhew on Waivers from Philadelphia

March 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has claimed right wing Gerry Mayhew on waivers from Philadelphia.

Mayhew, 29 (12/31/92) has earned 8-1=9 points with 12 penalty minutes (PIM) in 42 career NHL games with Philadelphia and Minnesota. The 5-9, 161-pound forward scored six goals (6-0=6) with 10 PIM in 25 games with the Flyers this season. He has also recorded 9-7=16 points in 24 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2021-22.

A native of Wyandotte, Mich., Mayhew has appeared in 252 career AHL games with Lehigh Valley and Iowa, scoring 106-88=194 points with a +23 rating and 198 PIM. In 2019-20 with Iowa, Mayhew was named the AHL's Most Valuable Player after leading the league in goals (39) while collecting 61 points (39-22=61) in 49 games. Since the start of the 2018-19 season, Mayhew leads the AHL with 84 goals (84-71=155).

Mayhew appeared in four seasons with Ferris State University from 2013-17, registering 52-67=119 points in 150 NCAA games. He led the NCAA in goals (30) and was named to the NCAA's First All-Star Team in 2016-17, and also helped the Bulldogs to a national championship in 2015-16 while being named to the NCAA's All-Tournament Team.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.