Silver Knights Earn 50th Franchise Win Against Gulls, 4-3

March 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Silver Knights won their 50th franchise win, 4-3, in OT against the Gulls.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Silver Knights opened the scoring midway through the first with a goal from Jonas Rondbjerg. San Diego tied up the contest in the second period with a powerplay goal from Alex Limoges. The Gulls followed up with a second powerplay goal from Trevor Carrick, bringing them their first lead of the night. Bryce Kindopp furthered the lead by two with a late second frame goal. Pavel Dorofeyev opened the third period, bringing Henderson within one. Jake Leschyshyn followed up with a goal to tie up the contest. After a scoreless OT, Dorofeyev scored the game-winning goal in the shootout. The Silver Knights defeated the Gulls, 4-3, earning them their 50th franchise win.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights travel back to Pechanga Arena to take on the San Diego Gulls in a one-game series at 7 p.m. PT. Watch the matchup on AHLtv and listen in on 1230 The Game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.