Valenzuela Shines Defensively, But Fort Wayne Falls By A Run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- TinCaps catcher Brandon Valenzuela impressed defensively, but Fort Wayne lost to the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate), 1-0, on Friday night at Parkview Field in front of a crowd of 4,146.

The 21-year-old prospect from Mexico threw out three runners attempting to steal on the bases, and also picked a runner off at first base. Valenzuela leads the High-A level with nine caught stealings on the season and ranks tied for second in all of Minor League Baseball.

However, the Midwest League East Division first-place Dragons (14-5) plated the game's only run in the top of the ninth inning. Dayton's left-handed batting first baseman Jack Rogers, who stepped up to the plate 1-for-34 on the season (.029 average), delivered an RBI single to right field that scored Nick Quintana from second base. Quintana, the third baseman, had doubled.

TinCaps (11-8) center fielder Robert Hassell III singled in the first inning to extend his on-base streak to 19 games to begin the season. But Fort Wayne finished the night with only four hits and one walk. Left fielder Corey Rosier provided a third-inning double and a leadoff single in the ninth.

Dayton starter Connor Phillips, MLB.com's No. 14 Reds prospect, struck out 10 in six innings of three-hit ball with no walks.

On the other side, lefty Noel Vela kept the Dragons off the board for the first 4 1/3 innings and struck out four. In relief, Brandon Komar K-ed seven batters in 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

Next Game: Saturday, April 30 vs. Dayton (1:05 p.m.)

Fort Wayne Probable Starter: LHP Danny Denz

Dayton Probable Starter: RHP James Marinan

Watch: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com

Tickets: TinCapsTickets.com

