Caps Clip Lugs on Martinez Walk-Off HR

EASTLAKE, OH - Angel Martinez lined a two-run home run to right in the bottom of the ninth, catapulting the Lake County Captains (8-10) to a 4-3 walk-off win over the Lansing Lugnuts (6-12) on Friday night at Classic Park.

The finish spoiled a third straight strong pitching performance for the Lugnuts, who had edged the Captains 3-1 and 4-1 in winning the first two games of the six-game series.

On this night, Hogan Harris tossed two perfect innings with four strikeouts before Grant Holman fired the next six innings, allowing only a Jhonkensy Noel fourth-inning two-run double.

Euribiel Ángeles (2-for-4) pushed the Lugnuts into a 3-2 lead with an eighth-inning RBI single off Mason Hickman, though the Nuts came away short of adding insurance in the frame, stranding the bases loaded.

Daniel Martinez relieved Holman for the bottom of the ninth and walked leadoff hitter Jhonkensy Noel to put the game-tying run aboard. The Lugnuts' Martinez then fell behind the Captains' Martinez - no relation - with two straight balls before Angel Martinez whacked the third pitch onto the grassy berm in left for his first home run of the year.

In the loss, three Lugnuts starters - center fielder Jonny Butler, catcher Tyler Soderstrom and left fielder Gabriel Maciel - all left the game early.

The Lugnuts reconvene with the Captains for a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday, with Lansing right-handers Jeff Criswell (6.08 ERA) and Stevie Emanuels (8.53 ERA) facing Caps right-hander Gavin Williams (2.63 ERA) and lefty Doug Nikhazy.

Lansing returns to Michigan's state capital following Sunday's series finale for 12 games in 13 days played at Jackson® Field™ from May 3-15. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

