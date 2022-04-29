'Caps Lose, 3-2

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - Strikeouts spelled disaster for the West Michigan Whitecaps as their bats fell silent in a 3-2 defeat to the Great Lakes Loons Friday night in front of 3,661 fans at LMCU Ballpark.

Loons pitchers combined to strike out 14 Whitecaps hitters for the second night as West Michigan finished 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position. The Whitecaps have lost six straight game, and have only scored four runs in their last three contests.

Loons starting pitcher Gavin Stone racked up seven strikeouts through five scoreless innings as infielder Jorbit Vivas roped an RBI-single in the third to put Great Lakes in front 1-0. The Loons extended their lead in the top half of the sixth inning Leonel Valera pounded an RBI-single before 'Caps shortstop Andrew Navigato responded with a two-run double in the bottom half to tie the game at 2-2. Eddys Leonard edged Great Lakes back in front 3-2 with a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning - his second homer in as many games. West Michigan had runners on first and second in the ninth inning with one out but could not capitalize as Loons closer Ryan Sublette posted back-to-back strikeouts to earn the save and slam the door on a 3-2 Great Lakes victory.

Loons reliever Michael Hobbs (2-0) earned his second win, tossing 1.1 shutout innings with two strikeouts as Sublette secured his first save. Whitecaps starter Keider Montero pitched three innings allowing just one run while striking out five, as 'Caps bullpen arm Michael Bienlien (1-1) suffered his first loss, allowing two earned runs through 1.1 innings. The Whitecaps are now 0-8 when they score three or fewer runs in a game, as they fell for the first time on Friday this season. The Loons improve to 9-10 as the Whitecaps fall to 7-12.

The Whitecaps and Great Lakes Loons play a Saturday matinee from LMCU Ballpark to continue this series at 2:00 pm. Pitcher Wilmer Flores, a Detroit Tigers Top-15 Prospect, gets the start for West Michigan against the Loons Kyle Hurt. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 1:45 pm. Get your tickets for all 2022 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

