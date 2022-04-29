Chiefs Use Late Surge to Secure Comeback Win

April 29, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







Peoria, IL - The Peoria Chiefs started out slow but used a late surge to secure a come-from-behind victory by a final score of 13-10 Friday.

Peoria struck first thanks to a pass ball that allowed Mike Antico to scamper home and give Peoria a 1-0 lead. However, the offense had their work cut out for them after Wisconsin chalked up a five spot in the second frame to jump out to a commanding lead. The Chiefs responded to a 6-1 deficit by scratching across runs in each of the third and fourth innings.

Mike Antico chopped a single to right that plated Masyn Winn, and LJ Jones followed suit by lifting a sacrifice fly to bring in Antico, making it 6-3. After the bottom of the fourth appeared it would go quietly, Carlos Soto took an inside heater the opposite way for his first home run of the season, bringing the Chiefs within 6-4.

In the fifth, the teams traded runs. A groundout pushed the Wisconsin lead to 7-4 but Peoria responded again via the long ball. Jacob Buchberger got in on the hit parade with a homer of his own, his first of the campaign, to make it 7-5.

As the Chiefs steadily chipped away at the lead, Wisconsin continued to answer. The sixth inning went scoreless, and in the seventh the Timber Rattlers found the scoreboard again with a pair of runs. A sac fly from Wes Clarke preceded an RBI double from Zavier Warren to stretch their lead to 9-5.

By the time the bottom of the seventh rolled around, the Chiefs offense was ready to explode. An inning that saw Peoria bring ten hitters to the dish, the Chiefs scored six runs all with two outs in the inning. After consecutive fly outs, Matt Chamberlain singled, and LJ Jones drove him home with an RBI double. Aaron Antonini absorbed a hit-by-pitch and the next batter Mack Chambers launched his second home run of the season onto the left field berm to tie the game at nine. A stretch of back-to-back walks gave Masyn Winn an opportunity and wasted no time delivering. The shortstop powered a triple to the wall in dead center to send in two more Chiefs runs that gave them an 11-9 lead they did not relinquish.

The score read 13-9 entering the bottom of the ninth when Peoria called upon Enmanuel Solano to try and close the deal. The right-hander surrendered three straight free passes to load the bases before Ryan Loutos was summoned from the bullpen. Loutos walked in a run but then was able to induce a ground ball to set up a 6-4-3 double play that ended the ballgame. The Barrington, Illinois native collected his second save on the season.

The Chiefs improved to 10-9 on the season while Wisconsin dropped to 12-7 in the defeat. Saturday's contest is set for a 6:35 first pitch as the Chiefs look to snatch a series victory. Right-hander Logan Gragg will start for Peoria.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.