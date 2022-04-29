Sky Carp Walk off Kernels

April 29, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - Before fireworks filled the sky at ABC Supply Stadium Friday night, the Beloit Sky Carp made some noise of their own.

Davis Bradshaw hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning to propel the Sky Carp to a 3-2 victory over first-place Cedar Rapids in front of an enthusiastic crowd that was happy to celebrate the show on the field before the show in the air.

The Sky Carp trailed 2-0 before plating a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game up.

Dax Fulton allowed two runs in 5 1-3 innings of work, and the Sky Carp bullpen held the Kernels scoreless for the remainder of the game, with Justin Evans picking up the win after hurling a scoreless 10th frame.

After the game, the sky lit up with fireworks, as happens after every Friday home game at ABC Supply Stadium.

Fans can look forward to more fun at the ballpark Saturday, when the two teams will battle again. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30.

The first 750 fans will receive a free tote bag, while the Bark at the Park promotion means there will be plenty of good boys and girls watching the game along with the fans.

Visit skycarp.com for tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.