Martinez Homer Walks off Lugnuts in a 4-3 Triumph

April 29, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release







(EASTLAKE, OH) - The Lake County Captains (8-10) gained their first walk-off win of the season with an Angel Martinez two-run home run over the right-field wall and into the Eastlake night in a 4-3 win over the Lansing Lugnuts (6-12). The Captains first walk-off of the 2022 season.

Lenny Torres started his second home game for Lake County on the season. The right-hander retired six of the first seven batters he faced. In the third, Lansing strung together three singles, two plating runs. Jordan Jones entered to finish the third inning.

Lake County responded in the fourth. Joe Naranjo and Christian Cairo reached via a single and walk, to set up Jhonkensy Noel. Noel delivered a standup two-run double to left-field which knotted up the score at 2-2.

The fifth through seventh inning, saw no runs with two runners left on base for the Lugnuts and one for the Captains.

Lansing pushed ahead in the eighth, via an RBI single from Euribiel Angeles. They were three outs away from their third straight victory at Classic Park.

In the bottom of the ninth, Noel was intentionally walked after working a 3-1 count. Angel Martinez then stepped up and blasted a two-run home run, his first of the season sending 1500+ home happy.

Lake County Captains host the Lansing Lugnuts for a doubleheader tomorrow Saturday April 30, with first pitch of game one at 1:00 p.m. In game one the team takes the field as the Picantes de Lake County. Presented by Remarkable Lake County & the Lake County Taco Trail.

Coverage of the game can be found on WJCU.org/Captains and the MiLB First Pitch app.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.