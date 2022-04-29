TinCaps Game Information: April 29 vs. Dayton

April 29, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (11-7) vs. Dayton Dragons (13-5)

Friday, April 28 (7:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Indiana | Game 4 of 6 in Series | Home Game 10 of 66 | Game 19 of 132

LHP Noel Vela vs. RHP Connor Phillips

TV: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Ben Shulman) / Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Mike Maahs)

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps beat to the Dragons, 4-0. Padres starter Blake Snell pitched 4 shutout innings with 4 strikeouts in a rehab appearance. Jackson Wolf followed him up with 5 scoreless innings and 7 strikeouts to complete the second TinCaps shutout of the season (previously shutout the South Bend Cubs on April 16).

LEAGUE LEADERS: Offensively, the TinCaps lead the Midwest League in runs (99), walks (89), and OBP (.351). Fort Wayne also leads in stolen base percentage, minimum 20 attempts, (86%). 'Caps pitchers lead the league in K/9 (11.9).

NOEL VELA: 5th in the MWL in ERA, minimum 10 innings, (0.82). Vela is also one of only 15 pitchers to have 0 HR allowed in at least 10 innings pitched.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Outfielder Joshua Mears was named the Midwest League's Player of the Week by MiLB.com. In 6 games at Lansing, he led the league with 5 homers and 10 RBIs, while posting a .368 average and 1.718 OPS... He was also named to MLB.com's Prospect Team of the Week... For the season, he leads the MWL in HR (7), and extra-base hits (12), while ranking 2nd in RBIs (17) and total bases (40), 3rd in SLG (.635), 6th in OPS (1.157) and doubles (5), and 7th in runs (12). Mears ranks 6th in all of MiLB in HR and leads all High-A players... He already has 3 games in which he's hit 2 homers, including Saturday night at Lansing. His 2nd shot in that game, and 7th of the season, was measured to have traveled 504 feet. For perspective, since MLB began tracking home run data in 2015, there has been only 1 homer hit further in a big league game (Nomar Mazara hit a 505-foot HR with the Rangers in 2019).

COREY ROSIER: Leads the MWL in BB (19), ranks 2nd in runs (18), and fourth in stolen bases (7). He also leads the league in BB% (24), is 3rd in BB/K (1.19), and has the 8th lowest swinging strike % (8.2).

ROBERT HASSELL: Leads the MWL in OBP (.462), ranks 2nd in hits (26) and total bases (40), 3rd in stolen bases (8), RBIs (16), and AVG (.388), 4th in runs (14), 5th in OPS (1.059) and in HR (4), and 6th in SLG (.597). Hassell also leads the MWL in K% (11.5), 2nd in swinging strike % (5.2), and 6th in BB/K (1)... Has reached base safely in all 18 games.

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Has thrown out 6 baserunners attempting to steal - 2nd most in the MWL.

JARRYD DALE: Ranks 6th in the MWL in doubles (5) and 7th in extra-base hits (8).

RIPKEN REYES: Leads the MWL in HBP (4), has the 2nd lowest swinging strike rate (5.2%) and 3rd lowest K% (13%). Also 5th in Line Drive % (30%), which leads all TinCaps players.

wRC+: Weighted Runs Created Plus is a stat that attempts to quantify a player's total offensive value, while comparing it with league average. A wRC+ of 100 is league average and, for example, a wRC+ of 150 is 50% above league average. Robert Hassell III ranks 2nd in the MWL at 199, Ripken Reyes is 8th at 165, and Joshua Mearsis in 9th at 162.

260 TO THE SHOW: 2017-18 TinCaps outfielder Jack Suwinski made his MLB debut Tuesday with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 23-year-old became the 203rd player in Fort Wayne's franchise history to appear in the big leagues. So far this season, there've been 39 'Caps in MLB - not including the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr., who are on the Injured List. Last year a record number 58 former Fort Wayne players appeared in The Show.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.