Four High School Games this Weekend at Day Air Ballpark Sponsored by Bob Ross Auto Group

April 29, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Four high school baseball games will be hosted at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District this weekend to continue the Dragons "High School Baseball Showcase," presented by Bob Ross Auto Group. Games will take place Saturday and Sunday.

Date Time Away Team Home Team

April 30 1:00PM Fort Loramie Lincolnview

April 30 3:30PM Springfield Shawnee National Trail

May 1 4:00PM Reading Ross

May 1 7:00PM Northmont Wayne

Fort Loramie has two returning All-Conference players in shortstop Evan Eilerman and pitcher/first baseman Derek Meyer. Both earned 2nd Team honors in 2021.

Lincolnview was rated as the Preseason No. 1 team in D4 after going 24-9 and finishing as the state runner-up a year ago. After dropping their first three games in 2022, they've roared back to win nine straight, sitting at 9-3 on the year and 4-0 in conference play. They are hitting a combined .305 as a team. Lincolnview is led on the mound by senior Landon Price (3-0, 2.59 ERA), who is committed to play baseball at Ohio State. Price was named Northwest Conference Player of the Year and D4 Northwest District Player of the Year in 2021. Offensively they are led by catcher Carson Fox (.452 batting average), who is committed to play at Ohio Wesleyan next season. Fox was a first team all-conference selection in 2021, along with being named a second team D4 Northwest District selection.

Wayne catcher Jax Byrd was named a 2nd-Team All-GWOC honoree last season, with Ben Bochenek and Cole Neely receiving Honorable Mentions. Neely and University of Northwestern Ohio commit Kyle Mullins led Wayne statistically on the pitching side in 2021, while Jimmy Snyder was the top offensive player on the squad. Josh Popp has also committed to play his college baseball at UNOH.

The public is welcome to attend. Prior to the first game of each day, gates will open 30 minutes ahead of time. High schools may provide their own public address announcers, broadcasters, cheer squads, and national anthem singers. Participating schools sell Dragons tickets to help raise money for their programs.

2022 High School Baseball Schedule - All Games Played at Day Air Ballpark

Date Time Away Team Home Team

April 13 4:30PM Edgewood Northwest

April 14 4:30PM Beavercreek Lebanon

April 14 7:00PM Kenton Ridge Tippecanoe

April 15 4:30PM Versailles Wyoming

April 15 7:00PM Bethel Fort Loramie

April 16 12:00PM Preble Shawnee Dixie

April 16 3:30PM Blanchester Clinton-Massie

April 16 7:00PM Indian Hill Middletown

April 23 7:00PM Bishop Fenwick Northwestern

April 26 4:30PM Carroll Alter

April 26 7:00PM Eaton Tri-County North

April 27 4:30PM Mechanicsburg West Liberty-Salem

April 27 7:00PM Spencerville Lima Perry

April 28 4:30PM Sidney Washington

April 28 7:00PM Valley View Springboro

May 8 7:00PM Bradford Spencerville

May 10 4:30PM Covington Twin Valley South

May 10 7:00PM Franklin-Monroe Arcanum

May 11 7:00PM Lima Bath Houston

May 14 7:00 PM Greenon Xenia

