Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday

April 29, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, April 29, 2022 l Game # 19

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (13-5) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (11-7)

RH Connor Phillips (1-1, 5.14) vs. LH Noel Vela (0-0, 0.82)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the fourth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Thursday: Fort Wayne 4, Dayton 0. Fort Wayne pitchers Blake Snell and Jackson Wolf combined on a four-hit shutout. Dayton's Justice Thompson had two of the Dragons four hits. Fort Wayne took command with one run in the third and two in the fourth to build a 3-0 lead.

Current Series vs. Fort Wayne: Dayton 2, Fort Wayne 1. Season Series vs. Fort Wayne: Dragons 4, TinCaps 2 (at Dayton: Dragons 2, FW 1).

Dragons in the Standings: Dayton is in first place in the Midwest League East Division, two games ahead of Fort Wayne.

Dragons Among the League Leaders: Alex McGarry is tied for second in home runs (6); Andrew Abbott is third in ERA (1.20) and tied for fifth in strikeouts (25); Donovan Benoit is tied for third in saves (3).

Team Notes

The Dragons have won 10 of their last 12 games. They have not lost consecutive games this season.

The Dragons had a streak of eight consecutive games with at least one home run come to an end on Thursday. They hit 15 homers over those eight games. Dayton leads the league with 22 home runs.

Dragons pitchers over the last four games: 35 IP, 17 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1.29 ERA. In the current series at Fort Wayne, Dayton pitchers have allowed just four runs (three earned) on 12 hits in 26 innings.

The Dragons notched back-to-back shutout wins on Tuesday-Wednesday for the first time since April 29, 2017 when they held Great Lakes scoreless in a doubleheader. They have never had three straight shutouts in franchise history.

The Dragons are 6-0 in one-run games and 9-0 in games decided by two runs or less.

Player Notes

Alex McGarry has hit six home runs in 13 games in 2022. He leads the team in extra base hits (8) and RBI (12). McGarry is batting .350 with three home runs over his last five games.

Joe Boyle has made three starts covering 13 innings and has allowed just one hit and no runs with 22 strikeouts.

Evan Kravetz over his last two outings has tossed eight innings without allowing a hit or run while striking out 11.

Donovan Benoit over his last four relief appearances: 5 IP, 0 R, 3 Sv. (2 H, 3 BB, 5 SO).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, April 30 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton RH James Marinan (0-1, 9.75) at Fort Wayne LH Danny Denz (0-0, 10.13)

Sunday, May 1 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton LH Andrew Abbott (2-0, 1.20) at Fort Wayne LH Robert Gasser (1-2, 3.52)

