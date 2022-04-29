Dayton Dragons Announce Transactions

The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced the following roster changes today:

Right-handed pitcher Luis Castillo, who had been with Dayton on an MLB injury rehab assignment, has been transferred to Louisville as a continuation of his rehab assignment.

Right-handed pitcher Spencer Stockton has been transferred from the Dayton active roster to the Dayton Development List.

Infielder Jonathan Willems has been transferred to Dayton from Double-A Chattanooga.

Please note that Willems will wear uniform #10. Michael Trautwein, who had been wearing #10, will now wear #28.

The Dayton roster remains at the Midwest League limit of 30 players.

