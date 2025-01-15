URFC Releases 2025 Preseason Roster
January 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Real Salt Lake News Release
HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announces its initial 2025 preseason roster consisting of 25 contracted players along with 7 non-roster invitees for a total of 32 players who will spend preseason with Utah under the direction of Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets. The first few days of preseason will include testing and physicals before the team takes the pitch for the first time.
Utah made numerous moves during the offseason, extending Paige Monaghan and Mandy McGlynn through 2027 and 2029 respectively as well as exercising Brecken Mozingo's option for 2026.
Six new players have joined the squad for the 2025 season and beyond. Ana María Guzmán signed on a one-year loan from Bayern Munich, while the Royals traded for Alex Loera from Bay FC. Mia Justus, who was recently named to the 2025 Futures Camp, is the sole addition from the 2025 rookie class. After taking the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup by storm, Aisha Solórzano adds depth to Utah's offense, who will be joined in the attack by U.S. U-16 WYNT standout KK Ream. Tatumn Milazzo signed as a free agent from Chicago Stars to round out the offseason additions.
The Royals will begin preseason in Utah playing one match in-state against the University of Utah on February 1, before heading to Chula Vista for warm weather camp. Upon returning to Utah, the Royals will play a series of high level exhibition matches and intrasquad scrimmages ahead of the NWSL season opener on Friday March 14.
UTAH ROYALS FC 2025 PRESEASON ROSTER
GOALKEEPERS: Mandy McGlynn, Cristina Roque, Mia Justus
DEFENDERS: Kate Del Fava, Imani Dorsey, Olivia Griffitts, Madison Pogarch, Kaleigh Riehl, Lauren Flynn, Ana María Guzmán (INTL), Tatumn Milazzo, Cora Brendle (NRI), Sydney Jones (NRI), Maryn Granger (NRI)
MIDFIELDERS: Mikayla Cluff, Dana Foederer (INTL), Macey Fraser (INTL), Emily Gray, Ana Tejada (INTL), Ally Sentnor, Claudia Zornoza (INTL), Alex Loera, Chloe Sadler (U18, NRI), Aria Nagai (NRI)
FORWARDS: Cloé Lacasse (INTL), Paige Monaghan, Brecken Mozingo, Mina Tanaka (INTL), KK Ream, Aisha Solórzano (INTL), Kayla Colbert (NRI), Jennifer Blitchok (NRI)
INTL: International
NRI: Non-roster invitee
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 15, 2025
- FC Cincinnati Re-Sign Defender Nick Hagglund - FC Cincinnati
- Whitecaps FC Set to Play Four Friendlies, Confirm Roster for Marbella Preseason Camp - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- LA Galaxy Acquire Danish National Team Defender Mathias Jørgensen from R.S.C. Anderlecht - LA Galaxy
- Charlotte FC Acquires Midfielder Eryk Williamson from Portland Timbers in Exchange for $100,000 General Allocation Money - Charlotte FC
- Timbers Acquire $100,000 in General Allocation Money from Charlotte FC in Exchange for Midfielder Eryk Williamson - Portland Timbers
- URFC Releases 2025 Preseason Roster - Real Salt Lake
- Timbers Announce Multi-Year Partnership with First Tech Federal Credit Union - Portland Timbers
- D.C. United Signs Australian National Team Defender Kye Rowles from Hearts FC in Scotland - D.C. United
- Nashville Soccer Club Signs Chris Applewhite as Third Homegrown Player - Nashville SC
- New York City FC Confirms Traveling Preseason Roster - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Real Salt Lake Stories
- URFC Releases 2025 Preseason Roster
- Real Salt Lake Adds Centerback Kobi Henry
- Real Salt Lake Transfers FW Chicho Arango to San Jose Earthquakes in Exchange for $1.4 Million in GAM + International Roster Spot
- Real Salt Lake's Gavin Beavers and Zavier Gozo Named to U.S.A. U-20 Men's National Team Camp
- Real Salt Lake Transfers MF Matt Crooks to Hull City in EFL Championship