URFC Releases 2025 Preseason Roster

January 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announces its initial 2025 preseason roster consisting of 25 contracted players along with 7 non-roster invitees for a total of 32 players who will spend preseason with Utah under the direction of Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets. The first few days of preseason will include testing and physicals before the team takes the pitch for the first time.

Utah made numerous moves during the offseason, extending Paige Monaghan and Mandy McGlynn through 2027 and 2029 respectively as well as exercising Brecken Mozingo's option for 2026.

Six new players have joined the squad for the 2025 season and beyond. Ana María Guzmán signed on a one-year loan from Bayern Munich, while the Royals traded for Alex Loera from Bay FC. Mia Justus, who was recently named to the 2025 Futures Camp, is the sole addition from the 2025 rookie class. After taking the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup by storm, Aisha Solórzano adds depth to Utah's offense, who will be joined in the attack by U.S. U-16 WYNT standout KK Ream. Tatumn Milazzo signed as a free agent from Chicago Stars to round out the offseason additions.

The Royals will begin preseason in Utah playing one match in-state against the University of Utah on February 1, before heading to Chula Vista for warm weather camp. Upon returning to Utah, the Royals will play a series of high level exhibition matches and intrasquad scrimmages ahead of the NWSL season opener on Friday March 14.

UTAH ROYALS FC 2025 PRESEASON ROSTER

GOALKEEPERS: Mandy McGlynn, Cristina Roque, Mia Justus

DEFENDERS: Kate Del Fava, Imani Dorsey, Olivia Griffitts, Madison Pogarch, Kaleigh Riehl, Lauren Flynn, Ana María Guzmán (INTL), Tatumn Milazzo, Cora Brendle (NRI), Sydney Jones (NRI), Maryn Granger (NRI)

MIDFIELDERS: Mikayla Cluff, Dana Foederer (INTL), Macey Fraser (INTL), Emily Gray, Ana Tejada (INTL), Ally Sentnor, Claudia Zornoza (INTL), Alex Loera, Chloe Sadler (U18, NRI), Aria Nagai (NRI)

FORWARDS: Cloé Lacasse (INTL), Paige Monaghan, Brecken Mozingo, Mina Tanaka (INTL), KK Ream, Aisha Solórzano (INTL), Kayla Colbert (NRI), Jennifer Blitchok (NRI)

INTL: International

NRI: Non-roster invitee

