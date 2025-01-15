Timbers Announce Multi-Year Partnership with First Tech Federal Credit Union

January 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. and HILLSBORO, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have entered into a multi-year partnership with First Tech Federal Credit Union, the club announced today. First Tech, the exclusive credit union of the Timbers, joins the club ahead of its 50th anniversary season.

The partnership will enhance the experience for all fans, with additional perks and exclusive game-day benefits for First Tech members. In addition, the partnership will bring community initiatives focused on inspiring interest in STEM among youth and historically underrepresented groups in the tech industry while providing a platform to showcase emerging tech companies in the region. Sports are a unifier, and by integrating these tech initiatives into a sports sponsorship, First Tech not only celebrates the innovative spirit of its members but also strengthens its connection to the community and the fan spirit of the Timbers.

"First Tech is driven by the same innovative spirit that fuels the tech industry, and we see sports as a powerful way to celebrate with our community and engage through this shared passion," said Mairi Burns, Vice President of Brand Marketing at First Tech Federal Credit Union. "We are excited about our partnership with the Portland Timbers that aims to create memorable experiences beyond the typical banking relationship by offering First Tech members new ways to enhance their game-day experience with special access and surprises that delight."

The collaboration with First Tech, with its corporate office in Hillsboro, Ore., will also benefit Timbers players. Through the Timbers player development program, First Tech will offer financial literacy resources and comprehensive banking solutions including their leading Relocation Banking Services.

"First Tech is an innovative and successful company with local roots that we are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with for the first time," shared Timbers CEO Heather Davis. "This partnership will be a benefit to our community - from the fans to the players and beyond."

Additionally, the suite level at Providence Park has been named the "First Tech Suites" as part of the deal. Anyone can purchase access to the suite level. The First Tech Suites offer sweeping views of the action from the northwest corner of the stadium. Suites are tailored for groups between 10 and 25 people, with indoor and outdoor seating, additional standing room options, and premier hospitality with hands-on service.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.