LA Galaxy Acquire Danish National Team Defender Mathias Jørgensen from R.S.C. Anderlecht

January 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has acquired Danish National Team defender Mathias Jørgensen from Belgian Pro League side R.S.C. Anderlecht, and has signed him to a two-year contract through the end of the 2026 MLS season. Jørgensen, who goes by his nickname "Zanka," will occupy an international roster slot and will be added to the Galaxy roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P1 Visa.

Zanka, 34, joins LA having made over 500 professional appearances in the top leagues of Belgium, Denmark, England, Germany, Netherlands and Turkey since making his professional debut in the 2007-08 UEFA Cup for F.C. Copenhagen. In 37 career appearances (22 starts) for the Denmark Men's National Team, Zanka has recorded two goals, one of which came in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match against Croatia.

"We are thrilled to welcome Zanka to the LA Galaxy," said LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz. "Zanka is a five-time Danish League and Danish Cup champion, has experience in the English Premier League and has represented Denmark in over 30 matches including at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Zanka's quality and experience will be a great addition to our group as we prepare to participate in multiple competitions in the upcoming season."

The Copenhagen, Denmark, native most recently recorded one goal and two assists in 26 appearances (25 starts) across all competitions (Jupiler Pro League, Europa League, Croky Cup) with Anderlecht during the 2024-25 season. Prior to his time in Belgium, Zanka played three seasons (2021-24) with English Premier League side Brentford F.C., where he notched two goals in 48 matches played (36 starts) across all competitions (Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup).

Beginning his career with F.C. Copenhagen (2007-12, 2014-17, 2020-21 - Loan), Zanka went on to record 19 goals and five assists in 303 appearances (269 starts) across all competitions for his hometown club and won five Danish Superligas (2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2015-16, 2016-17) and five Danish Cups (2008-09, 2011-12, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17).

The defender left Copenhagen to join PSV Eindhoven (2012-14), where he totaled four goals in 23 appearances (13 starts) across all competitions (Eredivisie, Europa League, KNVB Beker). Zanka joined Huddersfield Town during the 2017 campaign and went on to register three goals and three assists in 65 matches played (65 starts) across all competitions (Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup) in two seasons with the Terriers (2017-19).

After his stint with Huddersfield, Zanka joined Turkish Süper Lig side Fenerbahçe S.K., where he recorded three goals in 21 matches played (18 starts) across all competitions (2019-21). During his spell with Fenerbahçe, Zanka went on loan to Bundesliga side Fortuna Düsseldorf, where he logged one goal and one assist in 11 appearances (7 starts) across all competitions (Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal) (2019-20) for the German club.

Transaction: LA Galaxy acquire Mathias Jørgensen from R.S.C. Anderlecht and sign the defender to a two-year contract through the end of the 2026 MLS season on Jan. 15, 2025.

Mathias Jørgensen

Position: Defender

Height: 6-2

Weight: 175

Date Of Birth: April 23, 1990

Age: 34

Birthplace: Copenhagen, Denmark

Last Club: R.S.C. Anderlecht (Belgium)

Citizenship: Denmark

Acquired: Acquired from R.S.C. Anderlecht and signed to a two-year contract through the end of the 2026 MLS season on Jan. 15, 2025.

