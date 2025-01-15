Charlotte FC Acquires Midfielder Eryk Williamson from Portland Timbers in Exchange for $100,000 General Allocation Money
January 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC has acquired midfielder Eryk Williamson from the Portland Timbers in exchange for $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) with an additional $250,000 GAM if certain incentives are met.
The Timbers retain a sell-on percentage for Williamson if he is transferred outside of MLS.
Williamson has appeared in 100 MLS matches, including playoffs, for the Timbers and helped Portland win the 2020 MLS is Back Tournament. During his time in the Pacific Northwest, Williamson scored six goals and added 20 assists.
"Eryk is a player who our front office and coaches know very well and brings proven MLS production to our midfield," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "He is a versatile player who is creative and dynamic on the ball which combined with his knowledge of the league makes him an excellent fit for our team. He's won titles at both the club and national team level, and we're excited to welcome him to Charlotte."
The former Maryland Terrapin has earned six caps with the United States Men's National Team and started the final of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Final where the USMNT defeated Mexico 1-0.
