Inter Miami CF Re-Signs Goalkeeper Óscar Ustari

January 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF announced today that it has re-signed Argentine goalkeeper Óscar Ustari to a contract running through the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. The goalkeeper returns to Inter Miami after spending the final stages of the 2024 season with the Club, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa.

"We are pleased to have an experienced goalkeeper like Óscar Ustari returning for another season, and adding depth to our goalkeeping unit. His experience and leadership were valuable in our locker room throughout the final months of the 2024 season, and will continue being an asset for our Club as we work towards achieving our goals in 2025," said President of Football Operations Raúl Sanllehí.

"I'm excited to extend my time at this wonderful and ambitious Club. I really enjoyed my time here in 2024 and I'm eager to continue helping, contributing my experience to the team at all times as we fight to achieve collective success. We will continue working diligently to meet the club's demands in this new season," said Ustari.

Ustari first joined the Club in September of 2024, adding experience to the goalkeeping group through the closing stages of the season. He was part of the squad that led Inter Miami to a record-breaking season in 2024, resulting in the team lifting its first Supporters' Shield title and securing the MLS single-season points record in the process. Remarkably, the 38-year-old shot-stopper, in his sole appearance since joining the Club late in the season, started in the penultimate regular-season match away against Toronto FC. Ustari delivered a stellar performance, keeping a clean sheet with seven crucial saves, earning him a Team of the Matchday selection for his outstanding debut with the Club.

Prior to joining Inter Miami, Ustari compiled an extensive list of experiences across Europe's and South America's top leagues including teams like Getafe CF (Spain), Sunderland AFC (England), and Club Atlético Boca Juniors (Argentina) amongst others. Throughout his notable experience, he's racked up over 390 professional appearances to date in his career, including 12 in the prestigious UEFA Europa League, and over 40 in LaLiga (Spanish First Division). Notably, Ustari is no stranger to winning trophies alongside our captain, Lionel Messi. Together, they won the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Youth Championship in the Netherlands and took an Olympic Gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. Additionally, the goalkeeper has an Argentinian Cup and a Liga MX league title to his name.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.