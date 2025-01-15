FC Cincinnati Re-Sign Defender Nick Hagglund
January 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati have re-signed defender Nick Hagglund to a contract through 2027, the club announced today. The Cincinnati native is the only player to have played in every season for FC Cincinnati since joining Major League Soccer in 2019.
Hagglund ranks top-three in club history in games played (3rd, 139), games started (2nd, 119) and minutes played (2nd, 10,529). Hagglund, 32, has made over 250 career professional appearances and enters his 12th career MLS season in 2025.
"I'm really thankful for the club and really thankful for the opportunity to be back. And ultimately, everything that I have I'm going to give to this club," Hagglund said. "It's rare to get this kind of support in professional sports and I really appreciate it.
"This club has such a special place in my heart. Getting to be here and play for the city, to play for these fans, to be part of the community, to have a platform to encourage kids, to help people out, to put a spotlight on different things of the city, my city is so special. I wouldn't be here without the city, and so this is my way of being able to give back and being part of this club has just been something I've so thoroughly enjoyed."
The graduate of nearby Xavier University and Lakota West High School was acquired by FC Cincinnati from Toronto FC ahead of the club's inaugural 2019 season in Major League Soccer. Hagglund was named the club's 2022 Defender of the Year as FC Cincinnati secured the club's first MLS Cup Playoff berth and win. In 2023, he made 34 appearances as the Orange and Blue secured the first title since joining MLS, the Supporters' Shield.
"Nick embodies everything about FC Cincinnati," said FC Cincinnati General Manager Chris Albright. "He is an incredible teammate and an essential part our group and its success. We're thrilled to keep Nick and his family at FC Cincinnati long-term."
He made 10 appearances in 2024 prior to undergoing a successful ankle ligament reconstructive surgery in July. With FC Cincinnati, the center back has tallied four goals and added one assist.
TRANSACTION: On January 15, 2025, FC Cincinnati re-sign Nick Hagglund to a contract through 2027.
#4 NICK HAGGLUND
Position: Defender
Height: 6-1
Birthdate: September 14, 1992 (32)
Birthplace: Cincinnati, Ohio
Nationality: American
How Acquired: Via trade from Toronto FC on January 23, 2019. Re-signed to a contract through 2027 on January 15, 2025.
