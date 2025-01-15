Timbers Acquire $100,000 in General Allocation Money from Charlotte FC in Exchange for Midfielder Eryk Williamson

January 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have acquired $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Charlotte FC in exchange for midfielder Eryk Williamson, it was announced today. A s part of the trade, the Timbers could receive up to $350,000 in GAM if certain performance metrics are reached. The Timbers retain a sell-on percentage for Williamson if he is transferred outside of MLS.

"We are grateful for Eryk 's contributions and commitment to the Portland Timbers over the past seven seasons. It has been tremendously rewarding as a club to watch his growth and maturation on and off the field during his time in Portland. He competed and broke through here as a young player, overcame difficult moments and returned from challenging injuries, all to continue finding a way to make an impact on the field," Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy shared. " Eryk also showed a willingness and understood the importance of making a positive difference by dedicating his time within our communities. The Portland Timbers wish Eryk all the best with the new opportunity and this next phase of his career."

The Timbers acquired Williamson 's Homegrown Player rights in 2018 from D.C. United in exchange for $100,000 General Allocation Money, $100,000 Targeted Allocation Money, an international spot and a natural second-round pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft. In his seven years with the club, Williamson made 113 appearances across all competitions for the Timbers, tallying six goals and 21 assists. He also logged 34 matches played for T2, recording seven goals and 11 assists in USL play.

"As I prepare to say goodbye to this incredible city, I find myself reflecting on the past seven years with immense gratitude and pride. From the very first moment I stepped onto the field at Providence Park, I felt the love and passion of this community, and I'll carry that with me for the rest of my career and beyond," said Williamson. "Portland, you've not only been a place where I played the game I love, but a city that welcomed me, supported me, and made me feel at home. Through the highs and the lows, the wins and the losses, your unwavering support has meant the world to me. The Timbers Army, you are a group unlike any other, and I'll never forget the energy and passion you brought to every match, every chant, and every moment. Thank you to my teammates, coaches, staff, and everyone who's been a part of this incredible journey. We shared more than just victories on the field-we shared challenges, growth, and countless memories that I'll cherish forever. Portland, you've shown me the true meaning of community. I'm beyond grateful for everything you've given me, and I'll forever be proud to say I wore the colors of this city. While I'm excited for the next chapter, a piece of my heart will always be here with you. Thank you, Portland, for the unforgettable experience. I am forever grateful."

The Alexandra, Va., native has earned six caps for the U.S. Men's National Team, most recently making two appearances in January of 2023. Williamson made his debut for the USMNT in Gold Cup 2021, logging four caps in the tournament. Notably, he started and played 87 minutes in the final against Mexico and tallied an assist to help the U.S. earn a 1-0 victory and claim the title.

Portland Timbers 202 5 Roster

*as of Jan. 15

Goalkeepers (4): Maxime Crépeau, Trey Muse, James Pantemis, Hunter Sulte

Defenders (8): Miguel Araujo, Claudio Bravo, Zac McGraw, Eric Miller, Kamal Miller, Juan Mosquera, Finn Surman, Dario Zuparic

Midfielders (5): David Ayala, Diego Chara, Evander, Santiago Moreno, Cristhian Paredes

Forwards (4): Antony, Ariel Lassiter, Felipe Mora, Jonathan Rodríguez

