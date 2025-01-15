Nashville Soccer Club Announces Roster for 2025 Preseason Training Presented by Vanderbilt Health
January 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today its 2025 preseason roster, which includes players currently under contract with the Boys in Gold as well as those affiliated with Huntsville City Football Club (Nashville's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate), the Nashville SC Academy, and trialists.
Nashville SC will share roster updates via press release during preseason and update its preseason roster information listed on NashvilleSC.com/roster/preseason periodically.
Players currently under contract with Nashville SC:
Bryan Acosta (Midfielder)
Chris Applewhite (Defender)
Josh Bauer (Defender)
Tyler Boyd (Forward)
Gastón Brugman (Midfielder)
Teal Bunbury (Forward)
Julian Gaines (Defender)
Isaiah Jones (Midfielder)
Dan Lovitz (Defender)
Jack Maher (Defender)
Hany Mukhtar (Midfielder)
Alex Muyl (Midfielder)
Woobens Pacius (Forward)
Jeisson Palacios (Defender)
Jonathan Pérez (Midfielder)
Jacob Shaffelburg (Midfielder)
Adem Sipić (Forward)
Sam Surridge (Forward)
Edvard Tagseth (Midfielder)
Xavier Valdez (Goalkeeper)
Taylor Washington (Defender)
Joe Willis (Goalkeeper)
Patrick Yazbek (Midfielder)
Walker Zimmerman (Defender)
Players not currently under contract with Nashville SC:
Bryce Boneau (Midfielder, 2024 MLS SuperDraft selection)
Kevin Carmichael (Defender, 2024 MLS SuperDraft selection)
Maximus Ekk (Forward)
JT Harms (Goalkeeper)
Erik Lauta (Goalkeeper)
Wyatt Meyer (Defender, 2024 MLS SuperDraft selection)
Nashville SC began its 2025 Preseason presented by Vanderbilt Health this week in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. where the club will conduct its first two matches on Saturday, Jan. 18 against the U-20 United States Men's Youth National Team (no post-match media availability) and against Charlotte FC on Friday, Jan. 24.
The club will return to the Vanderbilt Health Training Center in Music City from Jan. 25 to Feb. 2 and host USL Championship side Lexington SC at GEODIS Park in a match open to Season Ticket Members on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. CT.
Phase three of preseason will see the Boys in Gold return to Palm Beach Gardens alongside MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City FC from Feb. 3 to 14. During this phase, the club will face the Columbus Crew on Saturday, Feb. 8 and D.C. United on Wednesday, Feb. 12 before concluding its preseason with a trip to Austin, Texas to face Austin FC on Saturday, Feb. 15.
For more information on Nashville SC's 2025 Preseason presented by Vanderbilt Health schedule, please visit NashvilleSC.com.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 15, 2025
- Nashville Soccer Club Announces Roster for 2025 Preseason Training Presented by Vanderbilt Health - Nashville SC
- Timbers Acquire Midfielder Joao Ortiz - Portland Timbers
- Inter Miami CF Re-Signs Goalkeeper Óscar Ustari - Inter Miami CF
- Real Salt Lake Acquires GK Mason Stajduhar from Orlando City FC - Real Salt Lake
- FC Cincinnati Re-Sign Defender Nick Hagglund - FC Cincinnati
- Whitecaps FC Set to Play Four Friendlies, Confirm Roster for Marbella Preseason Camp - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- LA Galaxy Acquire Danish National Team Defender Mathias Jørgensen from R.S.C. Anderlecht - LA Galaxy
- Charlotte FC Acquires Midfielder Eryk Williamson from Portland Timbers in Exchange for $100,000 General Allocation Money - Charlotte FC
- Timbers Acquire $100,000 in General Allocation Money from Charlotte FC in Exchange for Midfielder Eryk Williamson - Portland Timbers
- URFC Releases 2025 Preseason Roster - Real Salt Lake
- Timbers Announce Multi-Year Partnership with First Tech Federal Credit Union - Portland Timbers
- D.C. United Signs Australian National Team Defender Kye Rowles from Hearts FC in Scotland - D.C. United
- Nashville Soccer Club Signs Chris Applewhite as Third Homegrown Player - Nashville SC
- New York City FC Confirms Traveling Preseason Roster - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville SC Stories
- Nashville Soccer Club Announces Roster for 2025 Preseason Training Presented by Vanderbilt Health
- Nashville Soccer Club Signs Chris Applewhite as Third Homegrown Player
- Nashville Soccer Club Buys out Contract of Midfielder Randall Leal
- Nashville Soccer Club Announces 2025 Theme Nights
- Nashville Soccer Club Signs Colombian Defender Jeisson Palacios