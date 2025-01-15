New York City FC Confirms Traveling Preseason Roster

January 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC today announce the preseason roster ahead of the 2025 MLS season.

The 'Boys in Blue' travel to Santa Barbara, California to kick off the first leg of preseason.

Thirty-four players make up this season's preseason roster in California. Two academy players, one New York City FC II player and one trialist will join the first team this year. MLS SuperDraft selections Max Murray, Collin McCamy and Nicholas Cavallo will travel with the team.

Goalkeeper Matt Freese, currently with the U.S. Men's National Team, will join the 'Boys in Blue' after the conclusion of its January camp. Defender Christian McFarlane will not be traveling with the team as the club is negotiating a potential transfer for the player. Forward Jovan Mijatović is currently in Europe completing a training stint.

New York City FC open their preseason slate against Real Salt Lake on Friday, January 24.

The full travel roster is listed below:

Goalkeepers (6): Matt Freese, Mac Learned#, Alex Rando, Greg Ranjitsingh, Tomás Romero, Anthony Suarez^

Defenders (10): Prince Amponsah, Drew Baiera, Nicholas Cavallo *, Tayvon Gray, Mitja Ilenič, Thiago Martins, Max Murray *, Kevin O'Toole, Birk Risa, Strahinja Tanasijević

Midfielders (11): Jacob Arroyave, Máximo Carrizo, Justin Haak, Collin McCamy *, Peter Molinari^, Maxi Moralez, Keaton Parks, Andrés Perea, Santiago Rodríguez, Jonny Shore, Hannes Wolf

Forwards (7): Mounsef Bakrar, Julián Fernández, Malachi Jones, Alonso Martínez, Agustín Ojeda, Seymour Reid^, Zidane Yañez

^ NYCFC Academy/NYCFC II Player

Trialist

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.