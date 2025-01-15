D.C. United Signs Australian National Team Defender Kye Rowles from Hearts FC in Scotland

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has signed Australian National Team center back Kye Rowles from Heart of Midlothian FC "Hearts" in the Scottish Premiership, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). The Black-and-Red have signed Rowles to a two-year contract through 2026 with an option in 2027.

"We are getting a highly experienced center back in Kye [Rowles] and we're looking forward to integrating him with the team ahead of the start of preseason," Ally Mackay, D.C. United General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer, said. "He has played the last three seasons in the Scottish Premiership and has been a pillar for the Australian National Team since 2022. Kye is a leader on the field who has good defensive instincts and the ability to play out from the back. We believe he will fit in well to Troy's system and we're excited to welcome him to the District."

Rowles, 26, has played for Heart of Midlothian FC in the Scottish Premiership since signing with the club from the Central Coast Mariners in the Australian A-League on July 1, 2022. The center back made his Hearts debut on July 30, 2022, in a 2-1 win against Ross County in league play. He scored his first goal for the club against St. Johnstone in a 3-2 win on Aug. 28, 2022. In the 2024-2025 season, Rowles made 27 appearances for Hearts across all competitions, recording one assist. His last appearance for the club came on January 5, 2025, in a 1-0 win against Dundee United in league play. Rowles has appeared in 122 matches for Hearts over three seasons, scoring one goal and recording three assists.

The center back has been a pillar for the Australian National Team since making his debut for his country on June 1, 2022, in a 1-0 international friendly win against Jordan. The 6-foot-1-inch defender has earned 24 caps for Australia since 2022. He scored his first international goal in a 1-0 win against Lebanon in a World Cup Qualifier on March 21, 2024. Rowles played a prominent role for Australia during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, starting in all three group matches for Australia as well as the Round of 16 match against eventual World Cup Champions, Argentina. He represented Australia at the Under-17, Under-20, and Under-23 levels before making the jump to the full Australian National Team in 2022.

Rowles began his professional career when he signed with the Brisbane Roar of the Australian A-League on July 1, 2016, at 18 years old. He made his professional debut on April 16, 2017, as an 87th-minute substitute in a 4-3 win against Wellington Phoenix FC in league play. In one season with Brisbane, Rowles made four appearances across all competitions in the 2016-2017 season before signing with the Central Coast Mariners in Australia on July 1, 2017. He made his debut for the side on Nov. 16, 2017, against Adelaide United. Over five seasons, Rowles made 110 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals and recording four assists. His first professional goal came in a 3-1 win against Western Sydney on April 20, 2019.

Kye Rowles

Position: Defender

Birthplace: Kiama, New South Wales, Australia

Country: Australia

Birthdate: 06/24/1998

Age: 26

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 176 lbs.

Status: International

