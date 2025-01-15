Timbers Acquire Midfielder Joao Ortiz

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have acquired midfielder Joao Ortiz, the club announced today. The Ecuadorian midfielder is set to join the Timbers through the 2027 season with a club option for 2028.

"We are enthusiastic with adding Joao to the team, and we see him being an important contributor within our midfield group going forward," said Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy. " Joao has great experience in South American competitions with both club and country, and we believe can make an immediate impact to raise the level of our group."

Ortiz, 28, joins Portland after spending the last three seasons (2022-24) with Independiente del Valle from Ecuador's LigaPro Serie A. With Independiente del Valle, the midfielder registered 103 appearances (79 starts), scoring five goals and tallying six assists. Ortiz helped the club reach the league final two years in a row and made appearances in international tournaments Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana.

Internationally, Ortiz has made nine appearances (four starts) for the Ecuadorian Men's National Team. Ortiz made his senior debut as a starter in Ecuador's 3-0 win over Mexico on Oct. 28 in 2021. Notably, he made five appearances in Ecuador's 2023 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, logging a 90-minute performance in their 2-1 win over Bolivia. Most recently, Ortiz was called into Ecuador's Copa América 2024 squad in the summer.

"We are really pleased with the sign ing of Joao, a player that has great competition in the midfield. We've looked at him and been impressed with his time playing with the first team in Ecuador," said Timbers Head Coach Phil Neville. " He's strong, physical and good on the ball, and I think he will be an outstanding addition to our team being the profile that we're looking for ."

The Esmeralda, Ecuador native began his professional career with Ecuadorian side CD Universidad Católica in 2014. Ortiz went on to play for Deportivo Quito (2015-16), CD Clan Juvenil (2017), Deportivo Cuenca (2018-19), Delfín SC (2020-21) and LDU Quito (2022) from LigaPro Serie A as well as spending a season with Uruguayan side Club Plaza Colonia (2015).

Transaction: Portland Timbers acquire midfielder Joao Ortiz through the 2027 season with a club option for 2028.

Joao Ortiz

Full name: Julio Joao Ortiz Landazuri

Pronunciation: JOE-ah-oh Or-teez

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-10

Date of Birth: May 1, 1996

Age: 28

Birthplace: Esmeraldas, Ecuador

Citizenship: Ecuador

Last Club: Independiente del Valle

Portland Timbers 2025 Roster

*as of Jan. 15

Goalkeepers (4): Maxime Crépeau, Trey Muse, James Pantemis, Hunter Sulte

Defenders (8): Miguel Araujo, Claudio Bravo, Zac McGraw, Eric Miller, Kamal Miller, Juan Mosquera, Finn Surman, Dario Zuparic

Midfielders (6): David Ayala, Diego Chara, Evander, Santiago Moreno, Cristhian Paredes, Joao Ortiz

Forwards (4): Antony, Ariel Lassiter, Felipe Mora, Jonathan Rodríguez

