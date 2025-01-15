Whitecaps FC Set to Play Four Friendlies, Confirm Roster for Marbella Preseason Camp

January 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Wednesday that the club is set to play four preseason friendlies during their camp in Marbella, Spain.

Marbella preseason matches

January 24 vs. Raków Częstochowa (5 a.m PT / 2 p.m. local time)

January 29 vs. St. Patrick's Athletic FC (5 a.m PT / 2 p.m. local time)

February 2 vs. FC LNZ Cherkasy (5 a.m PT / 2 p.m. local time)

February 6 vs. IF Brommapojkarna (6 a.m PT / 3 p.m. local time) The 'Caps will play four matches at the Marbella Football Center in San Pedro Alcántara, Spain, with updates and recaps at whitecapsfc.com and on Whitecaps FC social media channels.

The preseason match schedule will start against Polish side Raków Częstochowa on Friday, January 24, with kickoff set for 5 a.m PT / 2 p.m. local time. The second friendly will see the Blue and White face Irish outfit St. Patrick's Athletic FC on Wednesday, January 29. Kickoff is set for 5 a.m PT / 2 p.m. local time.

Vancouver then play FC LNZ Cherkasy of the Ukrainian Premier League on Sunday, February 2, with kickoff set for 5 a.m PT / 2 p.m. local time. The 'Caps will wrap-up the camp against Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna on Thursday, February 6, with kickoff set for 6 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. local time.

The only way to secure a seat to every MLS regular season home match at BC Place is by becoming a Whitecaps FC season member. For more information visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets In addition, the 'Caps confirmed their preseason roster for the camp. The roster currently features 35 players, including 24 MLS first team players, seven Whitecaps FC 2 (WFC2) players, two academy camp invitees, one unsigned MLS SuperDraft pick, and one trialist.

VWFC Preseason Roster

Goalkeepers (4): Max Anchor, Isaac Boehmer, Yohei Takaoka, Adrian Zendejas#

Defenders (13): Sam Adekugbe, Tristan Blackmon, Giuseppe Bovalina, Nikola Djordjevic#, Mihail Gherasimencov^, Belal Halbouni, Tate Johnson, Mathías Laborda, Finn Linder^, Mark O'Neill^, Édier Ocampo, Dembo Saidykhan^, Bjørn Inge Utvik, Ranko Veselinović

Midfielders (10): Ali Ahmed, Stuart Armstrong, Jeevan Badwal, Sebastian Berhalter, Andrés Cubas, Liam Mackenzie^, J.C. Ngando, Ralph Priso, Pedro Vite

Attacking Midfielders/Forwards (8): Antoine Coupland^, Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau, Mateo Clark^, Ryan Gauld, Cyprian Kachwele^, Damir Kreilach, Ryder Sewell^, Brian White*

^ WFC2 & Academy camp invitee

# Unsigned SuperDraft selection or trialist

* Away on international duty

After concluding their camp in Spain, the 'Caps will return to Vancouver on February 8 in advance of their Concacaf Champions Cup Round One first leg at Deportivo Saprissa. The team will depart to San José, Costa Rica on February 18 ahead of the match on February 20.

The 'Caps will stay on the road to open their 2025 MLS regular season campaign with a Cascadia clash against Portland Timbers on February 23 at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon.

The team will then travel back to Vancouver to prepare for the Concacaf Champions Cup Round One second leg against Saprissa on February 27 at BC Place. Vancouver will host MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy in their regular season home opener at BC Place on Sunday, March 2.

Important Dates

February 8: Return to Vancouver, BC

February 18: Travel to San José, Costa Rica

February 20: Concacaf Champions Cup Round One first leg at Deportivo Saprissa at Ricardo Saprissa Aymá Stadium, San José, Costa Rica

February 23: MLS Regular Season Opener at Portland Timbers at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon

February 27: Concacaf Champions Cup Round One second leg against Deportivo Saprissa at BC Place, Vancouver, BC

March 2: MLS Regular Season Home Opener against LA Galaxy at BC Place, Vancouver, BC

