Tyler Coulter Named Howie's Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month

December 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced in conjunction with the ECHL that Rush forward Tyler Coulter has been named the Howie's Hockey Tape Rookie of the Month for November.

Coulter played in all 15 games for the Rush in November and earned a point in 11 of those appearances. He led all ECHL rookies in every offensive category with 7 goals, 9 assists, and 16 points. Throughout the month, Coulter pieced together four multi-point outings, earned a pair of game-winning goals and a shootout winner, and struck four times on the power play. He ended the month on an active five-game point streak (4g-3a-7pts).

A native of Brandon, Manitoba, Coulter is tied for third among ECHL rookies with 19 points (8g-11a) in 21 games this season. He has totaled 23 points (9g-14a) in 35 career ECHL games with Rapid City and Jacksonville. After appearing in 14 games with the IceMen during the 2017-18 season, Coulter had three points (2g-1a) in 11 games at the University of Calgary.

Last season, he played professionally in Sweden Division 1 with Tyringe SoSS and Kristianstads IK, combining for 26 points (14g-12a) in 22 games. Coulter helped Kristianstads IK to a Division 1 Championship, promoting the club to the Allsvenskan for this season.

During his Western Hockey League career, he tallied 176 points (76g-100a) in 262 career games with the Brandon Wheat Kings.

In recognition of his accomplishment, Coulter will be presented with a Howie's Hockey Tape Prize Pack during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Rush home game.

The Rush return home for a two-week, five-game home stand, starting against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, December 6th and Saturday, December 7th. Puck drop at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena for both games is slated for 7:05 p.m. MDT.

Tickets for all remaining Rush games are on sale now! Visit www.rapidcityrush.com to purchase yours today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.