Growlers Dethrone the Royals 6-4

The Newfoundland Growlers broke out the brooms Tuesday night sweeping the mid-week series against the Reading Royals in a 6-4 victory at Mile One Centre to re-claim the top seed in the North Division.

Joseph Duszak picked up right where he left off in last night's game where he was the overtime hero and opened the scoring just 1:29 into the game after capitalizing on a 3-on-1 and beating Felix Sandstrom glove-side to give the Growlers an early 1-0 lead. Evan Neugold doubled the lead to 2-0 with 1:56 remaining in the opening period after his wrister deflected off a Royals player, and Brady Ferguson sniped a powerplay goal blocker-side with 57 seconds remaining in the first period sending the Growlers to the dressing room up 3-0 after 20 minutes of play.

Matt Bradley looked to extend the lead to 4-0 at the three-minute mark of the second period after beating Sandstrom cleanly, but the puck struck iron and bounced out. Ralph Cuddemi continued his dominating start to the season 4:22 into the middle frame to get Reading on the board after beating Maksim Zhukov for his 20th goal in 23 games and to cut the Growlers lead to 3-1.

Marcus Power re-stored the three-goal lead with 9:02 remaining in the second period after cleaning up a mess in the Royals crease and sliding it home for a 4-1 score, but Max Willman made good on a cross-ice feed and fired home a power-play goal at 14:30 for a 4-2 game.

Trevor Gooch cut the lead to one with 1:14 remaining in the second period after capitalizing on a turnover for a partial break that beat Zhukov for a 4-3 Growlers lead after 40 minutes of play.

Evan Neugold hit the empty net with 1:26 to play in the game for a 5-3 lead, and Eric Knodel brought the Royals to within one just 30 seconds later, but Giorgio Estephan hit another empty netter with 14 seconds left sealing the deal for a 6-4 final score.

Quick Hits

Grand Falls-Winsor native A.J. Whiffen was signed as an emergency backup prior to puck drop

Evan Neugold extended his point streak to six games

The three stars were 3 - F. DiChiara (REA), 2 - E. Neugold (NFL) and 1 - B. Ferguson (NFL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers continue their four-game homestand Friday night against the Worcester Railers, ECHL affiliate of the New York Islanders on Batman night where the Growlers will wear special Batman themed jerseys. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the Mile One Centre Box Office or online at mileonecentre.com.

Reading Royals (13-6-4-0) at Newfoundland Growlers (15-8-0-0)

Wednesday, December 4th at Mile One Centre

Goal Summary

V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)

0 - 1 1 1st NFL 1:29 J. Duszak (4) B. Ferguson V 8 15 27 28 67 H 3 9 21 22 39

0 - 2 2 1st NFL 18:04 E. Neugold (4) G. Estephan, T. Skirving V 5 18 19 36 81 H 8 15 27 29 36

0 - 3 3 1st NFL 19:03 B. Ferguson (12) M. Hollowell, R. Woods PP V 5 15 27 81 H 9 11 13 22 29

1 - 3 4 2nd REA 4:22 R. Cuddemi (20) J. Mazza V 15 27 28 67 77 H 4 9 11 22 39

1 - 4 5 2nd NFL 10:58 M. Power (7) C. Conrad, G. Johnston V 7 8 9 20 77 H 3 4 9 22 39

2 - 4 6 2nd REA 14:33 M. Willman (3) F. DiChiara, E. Knodel PP V 5 15 21 28 67 H 8 27 29 36

3 - 4 7 2nd REA 18:46 T. Gooch (2) F. DiChiara V 7 8 9 19 21 H 3 9 11 13 17

3 - 5 8 3rd NFL 18:34 E. Neugold (5) EN V 7 8 9 27 28 36 H 8 15 22 29 36

4 - 5 9 3rd REA 19:03 E. Knodel (4) G. Cockerill V 5 15 19 21 28 67 H 3 9 13 21 27

4 - 6 10 3rd NFL 19:45 G. Estephan (8) M. Kapla EN V 5 15 19 21 28 67 H 8 15 22 29 36

