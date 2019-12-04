Rapid City's Coulter Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month

PRINCETON, N.J. - Rapid City Rush forward Tyler Coulter is the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for November.

Coulter scored seven goals and added nine assists for 16 points in 15 games during the month.

The 23-year-old posted at least one point in 11 of his 15 outings, including four multi-point outings. He had a goal and two assists in a 4-3 loss at Allen on Nov. 2, and recorded two assists on Nov. 15 at Tulsa and Nov. 30 at Idaho while potting two goals on Nov. 23 against Tulsa.

A native of Brandon, Manitoba, Coulter is tied for fourth among ECHL rookies with 19 points (8g-11a) in 21 games this season. He has totaled 23 points (9g-14a) in 35 career games with Rapid City and Jacksonville.

Last season, Coulter had three points (2g-1a) in 11 games at the University of Calgary. During his WesternâHockey League career, he tallied 176 points (76g-100a) in 262 career games with Brandon.

In recognition of his accomplishment, Howies Hockey Tape will present Tyler Coulter with a Howies Prize Pack during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Rush home game.

Runners Up: Tommy Marchin, Atlanta (10 gp, 6g, 8a, 14 pts.) and Abbott Girduckis,âToledo (12 gp, 7g, 7a, 14 pts.).

Also Nominated: Alan Lyszczarczyk (Fort Wayne), Anthony Nellis (Idaho), Joseph Duszak (Newfoundland), Mitch Vanderlaan (South Carolina), Jan Drozg (Wheeling) and Beau Starrett (Wichita).

