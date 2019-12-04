'Blades Earn Point against IceMen to Close Road Trip
December 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Icemen scored with 1:17 left in regulation to force overtime and bested the Florida Everblades, 3-2, in a six-round shootout to earn a 3-2 shootout win on Wednesday night at Veterans Memorial Arena.
Playing its final game of a four-game road trip, Florida (12-6-1-2, 27 pts.) went ahead only 3:21 into the third period, but Jacksonville (7-9-3-0, 17 pts.) tied the game late and eventually handed the 'Blades their second straight shootout loss.
Jacksonville took the early lead, as Craig Martin scored just 68 seconds into the game. Martin picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone, carried across the 'Blades line, cut to his left and beat Everblades goaltender Cam Johnson with a shot from the inside edge of the left circle.
Ben Masella played a big role in the 'Blades tying the game at one later in the first. After his initial shot from the right wing missed, Masella got the puck back at the far point off a feed from Logan Roe. Masella rifled a shot through traffic past Jacksonville goaltender Adam Carlson with 3:38 left in the opening frame.
Winiecki gave Florida the lead for the first time in the game with his team-leading 11th tally less than four minutes into the third. After Justin Auger lugged the puck to the slot and drew a penalty, Winiecki picked up the loose puck and rifled it low past the right pad of Carlson on the delayed penalty sequence.
But with Carlson pulled for an extra attacker in the last 90 seconds of regulation, the Icemen's Dajon Mingo centered a pass that found Everett Clark in the bottom of the right circle. Clark slid it between the legs of 'Blades goaltender Ken Appleby, who had entered the game in the second period, to tie the score.
Following a scoreless overtime, both teams scored twice in the first three rounds of the shootout to force sudden death. Three rounds later, Brendan Warren found the back of the net, and Carlson stopped Roe to secure the win for Jacksonville.
Florida now returns home for a two-game series against the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday and Saturday. Faceoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in the series opener on Friday.
-
Blades 365 Memberships are still on sale for the 2019-20 season! Get great seat locations, big savings and exclusive year-round experiences with a full season, 24-game or 12-game Blades 365 Membership!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 4, 2019
- 'Blades Earn Point against IceMen to Close Road Trip - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays Top Atlanta 5-3 for 11th Road Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- 3-Goal Second Not Enough at Newfoundland, 6-4 - Reading Royals
- Growlers Dethrone the Royals 6-4 - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - December 4 - ECHL
- Mariners Raise $3870 for Men's Health in "Movember" - Maine Mariners
- Tyler Coulter Named Howie's Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month - Rapid City Rush
- Rapid City's Coulter Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Allen Americans Game Capsule - Allen Americans
- Late Rally Not Enough as Walleye Fall to Adirondack - Toledo Walleye
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Taylor Returns to Kalamazoo, Pope Reassigned to Utica - Kalamazoo Wings
- Beast Shutout on School Day - Brampton Beast
- Railers Register First Shutout of Season with 2-0 Win in Brampton - Worcester Railers HC
- Atlanta Gets Boost on Offense - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder School Walleye in Education Day Battle, 3-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Cuddemi Is 4th Royal to Win Player of Month Award - Reading Royals
- Reading's Cuddemi Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- D Graves Traded to Wichita - Reading Royals
- Thunder Acquires Defenseman from Reading - Wichita Thunder
- Cincinnati's Luukkonen Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Luukkonen Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Royals and Growlers Match up for 9th Time - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- 'Blades Earn Point against IceMen to Close Road Trip
- 'Blades Weekly: Rematch with Stingrays Lies Ahead
- Roe Shares Honor as ECHL's AMI Graphics Plus Performer of Month
- Cam Maclise Loaned to AHL's Chicago Wolves
- Roe's Career-Night Helps 'Blades Salvage Point in Series Finale