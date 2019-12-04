3-Goal Second Not Enough at Newfoundland, 6-4

St. John's, NL - The Reading Royals (13-6-4-0, 30 pts.) fought back from a pair of three-goal deficits to get within one, but the Newfoundland Growlers (15-8-0-0, 30 pts.) escaped with a 6-4 win Wednesday at Mile One Centre. Both clubs are now tied for first in the North Division, three points ahead of Brampton.

Joseph Duszak scored the opening goal 1:29 into the game to put the Growlers up, 1-0. He beat the backchecking Max Willman to the net and wristed the puck past Felix Sandstrom (4 GA, 35 saves). Evan Neugold and Brady Ferguson scored in the last two minutes of the period to give the Growlers a 3-0 lead after the first 20 minutes.

Ralph Cuddemi scored early in the second to cut the deficit to two, but Marcus Power answered midway through the period to re-pad the lead at 4-1. No player in Royals history has scored at least 20 goals through Dec. 4 in a single season.

Lightning struck for the Royals late in the second when Willman and Tervor Gooch sent lasers past Maksim Zhukov (4 GA, 26 saves) to exit the period down 4-3. Willman scored on the power play, while Gooch tallied less than 20 seconds after Power hit the crossbar at the other end of the ice.

Neugold's second of the game was an empty-net strike to make it 5-3. Eric Knodel brought the deficit back to one with 57 seconds left in the game. Giorgio Estephan iced the game with another empty-netter, 6-4.

Can't stop Cuddemi

Ralph Cuddemi came into tonight leading the ECHL in both goals and points, and he kept that in place with his 20th goal of the season and 33rd point.

He has a seven-goal cushion on the second-best scorers in the league. Jesse Schultz (CIN), Dylan Sadowy (KAL) and Liam Pecararo (GRN) all have 13 goals.

Cuddemi's 33 points put him three points in front of Peter Quenneville (RC) in the race for the leading scorer award. He's now scored points in a career-best 12 consecutive games.

Willman making most of his opportunity

At the start of the season, Max Willman dressed in only one of the Royals' first 13 games. After injuries and call-ups in mid-November, Willman was given a chance to cement his spot in the ECHL.

Since then, he's recorded points in nine of ten games and is currently on a seven-game point streak. He scored his first professional point with an assist Nov. 13 at Worcester and his first goal Nov. 15 at Adirondack.

Willman scored the Royals' second goal of the evening with a bullet from the left circle. Zhukov couldn't adjust in time, and his diving attempt to stop the puck wasn't enough.

