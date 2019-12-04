Allen Americans Game Capsule

ECHL - Allen Americans News Release







Spencer Asuchak of the Allen Americans (left) battles the Idaho Steelheads

(Allen Americans, Credit: Idaho Steelheads) Spencer Asuchak of the Allen Americans (left) battles the Idaho Steelheads(Allen Americans, Credit: Idaho Steelheads)

ALLEN

HOME: 9-2-1-0

AWAY: 5-2-1-0

OVERALL: 14-4-2-0

Last 10: 6-2-2-0

ALLEN TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Gabe Gagne, 9

Assists: Spencer Asuchak, 11

Points: Alex Guptill and Gabe Gagne, 17

+/-: Alex Guptill, +14

PIM: Spencer Asuchak, 24

IDAHO

HOME: 5-4-0-0

AWAY: 6-3-2-2

OVERALL: 11-7-2-2

Last 10: 4-5-0-1

IDAHO TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Wil Merchant, 9

Assists: Marc-Olivier Roy, 17

Points: Marc-Olivier Roy, 20

+/-: Brady Norrish, +8

PIM: Colton Saucerman, 46

Allen Americans (14-4-2-0; 30 pts) at Idaho Steelheads (11-7-2-2; 26 pts)

The Allen Americans and Idaho Steelheads are meeting for the 4th time this season. Allen is 2-1-0 against the Steelheads. In Allen's only loss to Idaho this season, the Americans blew a 3-0 lead. The Steelheads are under .500 in their last 10 games, with a record of 4-5-0-1. Tonight, is the first of the three games this week between the two teams.

Last Game - Allen Americans:

The Allen Americans jumped out to a 2-0 lead against Tulsa, only to give up five unanswered goals in a 5-2 loss last Sunday. Tyler Sheehy (8) and Gabe Gagne (9) had the goals for Allen. Jake Paterson got the start and took the loss. The Americans had eight power play opportunities and scored just one time.

Topping the List:

Americans forward Jordan Topping, who has missed the last couple games, is expected to make his return to the Allen lineup this week. In 18 games with the Americans this season, Jordan Topping has five goals and six assists for 11 points.

About Allen:

Allen Americans Rookie Defenseman Jack Sadek was named co-recipient of the Plus Performer of the Month for November.

Tonight is the first of five meetings between Allen and Idaho this month, in Boise.

Alex Guptill has points in five of his last seven games (6 goals and 2 assists).

About Idaho:

Idaho lost two of three at home to Rapid City last week. Their only victory in the 3-game series came in overtime last Wednesday.

Marc-Olivier Roy has a 3-game point streak, and points in four of his last five games.

Idaho is 8-2-0 when scoring the first goal.

Final Notes:

Allen Rookie Goalie Dereck Baribeau, who was called up by the Minnesota Wild and assigned to Iowa (AHL) earlier this month, won his first American Hockey League start last Sunday in San Antonio.

Kayle Doetzel did not make the road trip to Idaho. He remains back in Allen dealing with an upper body injury.

Images from this story

