ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
December 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that Reading's Rob Michel has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #258, Reading at Newfoundland, on Dec. 3.
Michel is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized spearing infraction at 15:55 of the third period.
Michel will miss Reading's game at Newfoundland tonight (Dec. 4).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 4, 2019
- ECHL Transactions - December 4 - ECHL
- Mariners Raise $3870 for Men's Health in "Movember" - Maine Mariners
- Tyler Coulter Named Howie's Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month - Rapid City Rush
- Rapid City's Coulter Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Allen Americans Game Capsule - Allen Americans
- Late Rally Not Enough as Walleye Fall to Adirondack - Toledo Walleye
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Taylor Returns to Kalamazoo, Pope Reassigned to Utica - Kalamazoo Wings
- Beast Shutout on School Day - Brampton Beast
- Railers Register First Shutout of Season with 2-0 Win in Brampton - Worcester Railers HC
- Atlanta Gets Boost on Offense - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder School Walleye in Education Day Battle, 3-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Cuddemi Is 4th Royal to Win Player of Month Award - Reading Royals
- Reading's Cuddemi Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- D Graves Traded to Wichita - Reading Royals
- Thunder Acquires Defenseman from Reading - Wichita Thunder
- Cincinnati's Luukkonen Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Luukkonen Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Royals and Growlers Match up for 9th Time - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.