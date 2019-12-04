ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

December 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that Reading's Rob Michel has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #258, Reading at Newfoundland, on Dec. 3.

Michel is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized spearing infraction at 15:55 of the third period.

Michel will miss Reading's game at Newfoundland tonight (Dec. 4).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

