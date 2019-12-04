ECHL Transactions - December 4
December 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 4, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Jake Randolph, F
Kalamazoo:
Zach Urban, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Regan Nagy, F placed on reserve
Delete Kayle Doetzel, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/25)
Atlanta:
Add Samuel Asselin, F assigned by Providence
Add Scott Conway, F assigned by Providence
Cincinnati:
Add Shaw Boomhower, F assigned by Rochester
Delete John Witala, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Jeremy Dehner, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Michael Neville, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Levko Koper, F activated from reserve
Delete Michael Huntebrinker, F placed on reserve
Delete Michael Downing, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/30)
Newfoundland:
Add A.J. Whiffen, G added as EBUG
Delete Angus Redmond, G placed on reserve
Delete James Melindy, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/24)
Norfolk:
Add Zack Phillips, F added to active roster (traded from Worcester)
Orlando:
Add Marcus Crawford, D activated from reserve
Reading:
Add Marly Quince, F activated from reserve
South Carolina:
Add Matt Weis, F assigned by Hershey
Add Cameron Askew, F activated from reserve
Delete Scott Davidson, F placed on reserve
Delete Mitchell Vanderlaan, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Josh Winquist, F activated from reserve
Delete Andrew D'Agostini, G traded to Wheeling
Tulsa:
Delete Ryan Tesink, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/1)
Wheeling:
Delete Alex D'Orio, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/1)
