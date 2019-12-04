ECHL Transactions - December 4

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 4, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Jake Randolph, F

Kalamazoo:

Zach Urban, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Regan Nagy, F placed on reserve

Delete Kayle Doetzel, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/25)

Atlanta:

Add Samuel Asselin, F assigned by Providence

Add Scott Conway, F assigned by Providence

Cincinnati:

Add Shaw Boomhower, F assigned by Rochester

Delete John Witala, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Jeremy Dehner, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Michael Neville, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Levko Koper, F activated from reserve

Delete Michael Huntebrinker, F placed on reserve

Delete Michael Downing, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/30)

Newfoundland:

Add A.J. Whiffen, G added as EBUG

Delete Angus Redmond, G placed on reserve

Delete James Melindy, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/24)

Norfolk:

Add Zack Phillips, F added to active roster (traded from Worcester)

Orlando:

Add Marcus Crawford, D activated from reserve

Reading:

Add Marly Quince, F activated from reserve

South Carolina:

Add Matt Weis, F assigned by Hershey

Add Cameron Askew, F activated from reserve

Delete Scott Davidson, F placed on reserve

Delete Mitchell Vanderlaan, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Josh Winquist, F activated from reserve

Delete Andrew D'Agostini, G traded to Wheeling

Tulsa:

Delete Ryan Tesink, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/1)

Wheeling:

Delete Alex D'Orio, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/1)

