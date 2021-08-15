Two-Time All-Star Catcher Gary Sanchez to Rehab in Somerset

August 15, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Somerset Patriots News Release









Catcher Gary Sanchez takes batting practice wiht the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) Catcher Gary Sanchez takes batting practice wiht the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have announced that catcher Gary Sanchez will commence a rehab assignment with the Double-A Somerset Patriots on Sunday. He is expected to be in team's starting lineup against the Portland Sea Dogs.

The two-time American League All-Star hit .216 with 17 home runs and 39 RBI over 84 games with the Bronx Bombers this year. The Yankees placed Sanchez on the 10-day Injured List on August 5th.

Sanchez burst onto the scene with a standout 2016 rookie campaign. That year, "The Kraken" hit .299 with 20 home runs and 42 RBI over 53 games with the Yankees. He finished second in the American League Rookie of the Year voting and was named both the AL Rookie of the Month and AL Player of the Month in August.

In 2016, Sanchez became the fastest player in Major League history to reach 11 home runs (23 games), 18 home runs (45 games), and 19 home runs (45 games).

The Dominican Republic native has twice hit over 30 home runs in a season (2017, '19). He is one of only four catchers in MLB history to have multiple 30+ home run seasons before his age 27 season and owns two of the five 30+ home run seasons for a catcher in Yankees history.

Sanchez was an American League All-Star, MVP candidate, won a Silver Slugger award and led all Major League catchers in home runs (33), RBI (90), runs (79), and slugging (.531) in a standout 2017 season.

The 28-year old made his Major League debut on October 3, 2015. He has hit .233 with 132 home runs, 325 RBI, and a .494 SLG% over his seven-year MLB career. Sanchez was originally signed by the Yankees as an international free agent in 2019, and ranked as a consensus top 10 prospect with the organization from 2010-'16.

He marks the ninth Major League rehab assignment in Somerset this year, joining: LHP Zack Britton, INF Luke Voit, LHP Wandy Peralta, RHP Luis Severino, RHP Clarke Schmidt, INF Chris Gittens, RHP Corey Kluber, and OF Clint Frazier.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.