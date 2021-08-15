Senators Bat Way to Season Highs in 11-5 Win

August 15, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Senators pounded out a season-high 15 hits in their 11-5 win Sunday afternoon over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at FNB Field. Harrisburg hit three consecutive home runs in the first inning, scoring five times then added two in the fifth and four in the seventh. The Sens split the six-game series with New Hampshire, winning the final two games of the series.

ON CAPITAL HILL

Seth Romero started and pitched four innings allowing two runs on four hits. He struck out six and walked two. Seth tossed 90 pitches, 55 strikes.

Carlos Navas followed by going two innings and allowing three runs on three hits, two of the three hits were home runs. He struck out two and faced nine batters.

Reid Schaller earned the win by going two scoreless innings.

Andrew Lee pitched a perfect ninth inning retiring all three batters he faced.

WITH THE GAVEL

Jake Alu went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs and 3 runs scored. The three hits raised his batting average to .287.

KJ Harrison homered after Alu in the first inning and doubled, driving in two and scoring twice.

Jakson Reetz hit the third consecutive first inning home run, chipped in a single, drove in three and scored once.

Gage Canning had a single and double and scored a run.

Donovan Casey had two hits including a triple and he scored a run.

Aldrem Corredor went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and he scored three runs.

FILIBUSTERS

The 15 hits are a season-high for the Senators. The three straight home runs by Alu, Harrison and Reetz is the first time since 2001 that the Sens have hit three consecutive home runs. It's only the second time in their modern history that they've hit three straight home runs. Every starter except for Osvaldo Duarte had a hit Sunday afternoon. Over their past two games, the Sens have scored 18 runs on 29 hits. The Sens batting average is .231, their highest yet this season.

ON DECK

The Senators and Akron RubberDucks play game one of their six-game series Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Canal Park in Akron. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:15 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.