Almengo Locks Down Save To Clinch Series With 7-6 Victory

August 15, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Bowie Baysox News Release







The Bowie Baysox (53-35) wrapped up the six-game series with a 7-6 victory over the Richmond Flying Squirrels (44-46), securing a series victory, four games to two.

The Baysox jumped ahead early, plating one run in the second and then two more in each of the third, fourth, and fifth.

With Bowie ahead 5-1 in the fifth, the Squirrels scored four runs coming on three home runs. Vince Fernandez, Sandro Fabian, and David Villar all hit home runs to tie the game.

Bowie responded in the fifth with two runs, beginning with Zach Watson's solo homer to left center, his fourth home run of the series. Villar hit his second home run in the seventh that cut Richmond's deficit to one.

It came down to the top of the ninth inning, when Richmond's David Villar and Shane Matheny hit singles that put two runners on. At third stood the tying run and at second, the go-ahead run, but Diogenes Almengo struck out the next two batters to finish the game.

Patrick Dorrian, Watson, and Cadyn Grenier each had multi-hit games. Stowers and Welk each finished with two RBI. The Baysox combined for ten hits.

Gray Fenter started for Bowie and went 3.1 innings. He allowed three hits, one run, and one walk. Fenter also struck out four batters. Kyle Brnovich, David Lebron, and Almengo finished the game.

Lebron went three innings and allowed one hit, one run, two walks and struck out three. He earned his fourth win in Double A this season and is now 4-0. Almengo earned his eighth save after pitching 1.2 shutout innings.

With the win, the Baysox clinch the six-game series with Richmond and finish with a 4-2 record. Bowie returns home on Tuesday. August 24 for a six-game series with the Erie Seawolves.

The Baysox 2021 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The Baysox return home on August 10th for a series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. For tickets, promotional event information and game times, call 301-464-4865.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.