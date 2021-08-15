Yard Goats Fall in Extras in Binghamton

Binghamton, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies scored a run on a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to defeat the Hartford Yard Goats 4-3 on Sunday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, New York. Yoel Romero's flyout to Manny Melendez in right field scored Luis Carpio from third base as the Rumble Ponies won the series against the Yard Goats. Yard Goats infielder Coco Montes cranked a solo home run, the teams 24th homer in the past 19 games. Hartford finished the road trip at 5-7 and will return to Dunkin' Donuts Park on Tuesday night to open up a six-game homestand against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays affiliate).

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the third inning, as Coco Montes blasted a solo home run over the right field fence off Binghamton starter Oscar De La Cruz. It was Montes' 11th homer of the season and second off De La Cruz in two games. Hartford has hit home runs in seven of its last nine games.

Hartford starting pitcher Ryan Feltner retired the first six batters of the game but Binghamton rallied for three runs off the righty in the third inning. Luis Carpio led off with a double and scored on Yoel Romero's double to make it 3-1. Feltner then hit and walked the next two batters before Brett Baty singled to left field, scoring Romero and Jake Mangum, giving the Rumble Ponies a 3-1 lead. Feltner proceeded to strike out the next two batters and retired 11 of the final 12 batters faced in six solid innings. He had seven strikeouts.

Binghamton starter Oscar De La Cruz worked around some difficult situations but was able to use his strikeout as a weapon throughout the afternoon. The Yard Goats left four runners stranded over the first four innings and had a great opportunity with the bases loaded in the sixth. The right-hander had 10 strikeouts in 5.2 innings and left with a 3-1 lead.

The Yard Goats tied the game with a pair of runs in the seventh inning. Montes grounder scored Matt Hearn to make it 3-2, and Michael Toglia's double scored Matt Hearn to tie the game at 3-3. Hartford had the bases loaded in the ninth inning with one out and failed to score.

In the 10th inning, Willie Abreu tried to score from second base on a single by Matt McLaughlin but was thrown out by right fielder Carlos Rincon. The Yard Goats stranded two runners in extra innings and left 13 men on base. The Rumble Ponies got a bunt single by Quinn Brody putting runners at the corners with nobody out for Romero's sac fly game-winner.

The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Donuts Park next Tuesday, August 17th to host the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Tickets are available by visiting the website, yardgoatsbaseball.com. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and FM 100.9 FM and newsradio1410.iheart.com and the video stream available on MiLB.TV.

