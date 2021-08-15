Sea Dogs Claim Series Finale Despite Three Patriots Home Runs
August 15, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Somerset Patriots News Release
Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots (53-36) dropped the series finale on Sunday 10-5 to the Portland Sea Dogs (53-35) before 6,031 fans at TD Bank Ballpark.
The game saw seven lead changes and ended with seven unanswered runs by the Sea Dogs.
Portland took a 1-0 lead in the first on a Ronaldo Hernandez sacrifice fly. After Somerset tied the game in the bottom of the first on a Michael Beltre RBI single, the Sea Dogs jumped back ahead in the second on a Tyreque Reeed two-run double. The Patriots once again responded immediately, this time on a Thomas Milone (6) two-run home run to tie the game at three.
A pair of solo home runs from Dermis Garcia (24) and Chad Bell (1) had Somerset carrying a 5-3 lead into the top of the sixth inning. From there, seven unanswered runs -- including a solo home run from Hudson Potts (9), a two-run shot from Kole Cottam (1) in the eighth and a three-run home run from Devlin Granberg (7) in the ninth -- for the Sea Dogs led them to a win.
Enmanuel De Jesus (5-2) tossed 3.2 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win. Addison Russ (2-2) allowed two runs over one inning to take the loss. Joan Martinez (SV, 3) worked a pair of scoreless innings to record the save.
The Patriots are off on Monday before heading to Altoona, Pennsylvania to open a six-game series against the Altoona Curve on Tuesday night. First pitch at People's Natural Gas Field is set for 6:30 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Chad Bell of the Somerset Patriots rounds the bases after his home run
