Reading Falls in Electric Game to Akron

The Reading Fightin Phils were topped 11-7 by the Akron RubberDucks on a beautiful Sunday night in Baseballtown. Grenny Cumana and Bryson Stott both launched long balls. The team recorded ten total hits throughout the contest.

Reading started the scoring off first with Cumana's homer to left field that plated Josh Stephen.

Akron was right there with them in the top of the third scoring four runs off of five hits batting through the order.

The Fightins tacked on another in the bottom half as Stephen's triple sent home Madison Stokes.

Of course, Akron's Brayan Rocchio rocketed a two run shot that made it 6-3 RubberDucks.

Bo Naylor had a solo shot in the fifth moving Akron up 7-3. An RBI double by Rocchio in the next frame scored another for Akron.

The R-Phils tried to play catch up as they scored two more thanks to Stephen and Cumana in the sixth.

In the top of the seventh, Stott put Reading back in it with a two run home run 8-7. It was his third of the series.

It was Akron's night, however, as a three-run shot from Will Brennan put them on top 11-7 for good.

Noah Skirrow (L, 0-2) got the start throwing three innings with six hits and four runs, three earned. Seranthony Domingez pitched an inning and two thirds in MLB Rehab allowing three earned runs. Tyler Carr got the final out of the fifth and then took the sixth as well but he needed Brian Marconi to finish it. Marconi took the eighth as well. Carlos Reyes threw a 1-2-3 ninth.

