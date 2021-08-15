Ducks Launch 3 Homers, Win 11-7 Finale in Reading

Akron second baseman Brayan Rocchio, catcher Bo Naylor, and left fielder Will Brennan each homered, helping left-hander Adam Scott earn his first win of the year in an 11-7 victory over the Reading Fightin Phils in the finale of a six-game series at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday night. The RubberDucks have the league's best record by 2.5 games.

Turning Point

Trailing 2-0 in the third inning, Akron rallied for four runs off Reading right-hander Noah Skirrow. First baseman Marcos González reached on an error by third baseman Madison Stokes, and third baseman José Fermín and center fielder Will Benson each singled to load the bases. Rocchio had an RBI groundout, and right fielder Steven Kwan hit a two-run single to left field. Designated hitter Bryan Lavastida added an RBI single to make it 4-2.

Mound Presence

Scott allowed a two-run home run by right fielder Grenny Cumana and a third-inning unearned run but worked five innings, striking out three batters and walking two. Scott became the 13th straight Akron starting pitcher to go at least four innings and allow two earned runs or fewer. Right-hander Dakody Clemmer allowed three runs - two earned - in 1 1/3 innings. Left-hander Jake Miednik recorded two outs, and right-hander Manuel Alvarez pitched two perfect innings.

Duck Tales

Rocchio hit his third home run of the series with one on and two out in the fourth inning against Phillies rehabbing right-hander Seranthony Dominguez, who also allowed Naylor's solo home run in the fifth - the fourth in two appearances for Dominguez in the series. With Reading closing the gap to 8-7, Brennan's three-run homer in the eighth made it 11-7.

Notebook

Akron turned four double plays Sunday and turned seven in the final two games of the series. With a league-leading 73 double plays, the RubberDucks are the only club in the league with more double plays than errors (66)...The RubberDucks homered in all six games of the series, hitting 14 total and allowing seven, while outscoring Reading, 44-18...Akron won the season series, 10-2...Game Time: 3:06...Attendance: 6,090.

On the Pond

Union Home Mortgage Welcomes You Home To Canal Park for a six-game RubberDucks homestand with the Harrisburg Senators, beginning Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. EDT. Akron left-hander Konnor Pilkington (1-0, 1.80 ERA) is scheduled to face Senators right-hander Cade Cavalli (3-3, 2.79 ERA). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

