Long Ball Powers Portland over Somerset in Series Finale

August 15, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







BRIDGEWATER, NJ - The Portland Sea Dogs beat the Somerset Patriots, 10-5 in the series finale on Sunday night at TD Bank Ballpark. The Sea Dogs exploded with three home runs while the pitching staff combined for a season-high 18 strikeouts.

Hudson Potts, Kole Cottam and Devlin Granberg each hit long balls and had multi-hit performances for the Sea Dogs. Potts finished the night 2-for-5 with two runs and one RBI. Cottam was a triple shy of the cycle with a home run, double and single with three RBI and two runs. Granberg recorded three hits with three RBI and three runs.

Denyi Reyes started the game for Portland tossing 3.1 innings allowing five runs on seven hits and struck out seven batters. Enmanuel De Jesus was awarded the win pitching 3.2 shutout innings allowing one hit while fanning six batters. Joan Martinez was given the save after pitching the final 2.0 innings and striking out five of the six batters he faced.

The Sea Dogs struck first in the top of the first inning. Grant Williams singled to left field then moved to third on a Triston Casas single. Ronaldo Hernandez lifted a sacrifice fly to centerfield scoring Williams and Portland led, 1-0.

In the bottom of the first inning, Brandon Lockridge reached on a one-out single. Michael Beltre then brought him home with an RBI single and the game was tied, 1-1.

Portland plated two more runs in the top of the second inning. Jeisson Rosario drew a walk then moved to third on a double by Kole Cottam. Tyreque Reed then drilled a two-run double to left field and the Sea Dogs led, 3-1.

The Patriots answered in the bottom of the second inning. After a lead-off single by Isiah Gilliam, Thomas Milone crushed a two-run homer to left field and the game was tied, 3-3.

Dermis Garcia hit a solo homer in the third inning that was followed up by a leadoff dinger by Chad Bell in the fourth inning putting the Patriots on top, 5-3.

In the top of the sixth inning, Hudson Potts smashed his ninth home run of the year, pulling the Sea Dogs within one run. Devlin Granberg then doubled to left field and scored on an RBI single by Kole Cottam and the game was tied, 5-5.

Portland took the lead in the top of the eighth inning. Devlin Granberg recorded his second hit of the night with a single to centerfield. Cottam then crushed his first Double-A home run to right field and the Sea Dogs took the 7-5 lead.

Granberg recorded his third hit of the night in the top of the ninth inning. With Triston Casas at third and Potts at first, Granberg drove a three-run home run to right field, extending Portland's lead, 10-5.

The Sea Dogs will have the day off tomorrow, August 16th and will return to Hadlock Field on Tuesday, August 17th at 6:00pm against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

