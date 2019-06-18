Two-Game Home Set with Chinooks Starts for Rafters

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (11-9) continue a four-game homestand with game one of a two-game series with the Lakeshore Chinooks (7-15) Tuesday.

The Rafters are coming off a 4-1 loss to split a series with the Madison Mallards. Jake Dunham had Wisconsin Rapids' lone RBI with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, bringing his season total to 20 RBIs.

Lakeshore comes to town fresh off a four-game series with Fond du Lac, which they split 2-2. The Chinooks are led offensively by Jake Thompson, who is hitting .444 with five RBIs.

Nate Barnes gets the nod for Wisconsin Rapids tonight in his second start of the season. The 6-2 junior has a 1-1 record through four appearances, posting a 1.58 ERA. Trevor Tietz is expected to start for Lakeshore with a 3.60 ERA.

Tuesday's game will be Outdoors Night at Witter Field and game two of the series on Wednesday will feature a Kwik Trip coffee tumbler giveaway as the Rafters face the Chinooks again.

