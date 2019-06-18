Dock Spiders Homestand Highlights (June 20-22)

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders return home on Thursday for a three-game homestand which includes some great giveaways and an appearance by a Wisconsin football great.

Thursday, June 20 6:35 PM (Wisconsin Night w/ Joel Stave Appearance) vs. Madison Mallards

Get out your red and white for Wisconsin Night as Joel Stave, the all-time winningest quarterback in school history, will be on hand to sign autographs and meet with fans!

It's also Craft Brews and Brats Night presented by Johnsonville and Fox Brewing Company. Craft beers and brats are available for $2.00 all night long with 96.1 The Rock.

Friday, June 21 6:35PM (Agriculture Night w/ Ice Cream Scooper Giveaway) vs. Madison Mallards

It's Agriculture Night at the Ballpark! The first 500 fans will receive an ice cream scooper courtesy of Agromatic!

Stick around after the game for Post-Game Launch-A-Ball with KFIZ.

Saturday, June 22 6:35PM (Championship Pint Glass Giveaway) vs. Green Bay Booyah

The 1st 500 fans (21 and over) will receive a 2018 Dock Spiders Championship Pint Glass presented by Bud Light.

Make sure to stick around after the game for Kid's Run the Bases presented by Grande Cheese.

