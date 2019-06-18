Rafters Win Close Contest with Chinooks

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (12-9) took an early lead and hung on late to pick up a 3-2 win over the Lakeshore Chinooks (7-16) Tuesday night.

CJ Willis launched a two-out pitch over the wall in right-center for a two-run home run in the first inning. Lakeshore came back with one run in both the fifth and sixth innings to tie the game 2-2. In the bottom of the seventh, Harry Fullerton scored on a wild pitch and the Rafters retook the lead for good 3-2.

Rafters starter Nate Barnes pitched 5.2 innings, striking out five batters and giving up two runs on four hits. Cal Djuraskovic pitched a clean inning and a third in relief to get the win. Jimmy Borzone did not give up a hit over the final two innings and earned the save. Lakeshore's Trevor Tietz got the loss as the starter.

The Rafters and Chinooks face off again Wednesday night at Historic Witter Field for the series finale, featuring a Kwik Trip coffee tumbler giveaway.

